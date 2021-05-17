Latest News
ANDSF retakes parts of Baghlan district that fell to Taliban two weeks ago
The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) have retaken parts of the Baghlan-e-Markazi district of northern Baghlan province which fell to the Taliban two weeks ago, local officials said Monday.
According to officials, the Afghan forces launched ground and air operations to clear the district of Taliban on Sunday evening.
Afghan military officials stated that so far 25 insurgents have been killed and more than 30 others wounded in the raids.
The officials said: “So far, more than 10 villages have been cleared of Taliban, and seven Taliban strongholds were also destroyed during the operation.”
The officials, meanwhile, stated that clearance operations are still underway.
The Taliban, however, has not commented.
The Baghlan-e Markazi fell to the Taliban in early May. Local officials told Ariana News at the time that the Afghan forces had retreated without any clashes and that at least 60
soldiers, equipped with weapons and other equipment from two checkpoints, had surrendered to the Taliban.
The Taliban commented at the time and claimed that more than 200 security personnel surrendered to the group.
Latest News
Taliban wants to subdue Afghans through violence: Danish
Second Vice President Sarwar Danish said Monday that the Afghan government would never give in to “extremism” nor to an “Emirate” system.
Danish stated that the Taliban wants to subdue the people of Afghanistan and the government through the use of violence; therefore. He said this was the reason the group was reluctant to take part in peace talks.
Speaking at an event in Kabul on Monday, Danish stated: “The government will preserve and defend the achievements of the last two decades in the country and will never give in to extremism and Emirate of Taliban.”
“The enemy of the country (Taliban) wants to subdue the government and people of Afghanistan; But the people have chosen their path and they would never give in to extremism,” Danish said.
According to him, the Taliban refuse to sit at the negotiating tables and they “continue to attack, terrorize and [carry out] violence against the people of Afghanistan.”
However, last week the Taliban met with members of the Afghan Republic’s talk team and agreed that negotiations need to resume.
In a tweet posted by the Afghan Republic’s negotiating team, they said a meeting was held in Doha between the delegations of both negotiating sides on Friday.
“In addition to Eid greetings the two sides discussed the on-going situation of the country and emphasized speeding up the peace talks in Doha.
“Both parties emphasized restart of the peace talks after Eid,” the Republic’s negotiating team tweeted.
The Taliban’s Qatar spokesman Mohammad Naeem echoed this in his own tweet.
Sources have meanwhile said in the past few weeks that the Taliban will not resume talks until the release of 7,000 of their prisoners and until the names of their leaders have been removed from the UN Security Council’s blacklist.
Mawlawi Qalamuddin, a former Taliban member said: “They (Taliban) will not attend any meeting until their prisoners are released.”
The Taliban has also refused to attend the US-proposed and UN-moderated Istanbul Conference.
This meeting was planned for early April but was postponed after the Taliban reportedly refused to participate on the ground of foreign troops still being present in the country.
The talks had been called to fast-track an agreement between the Afghan government and the Taliban after US President Joe Biden announced the withdrawal of US troops from the country by mid-September.
Latest News
Pakistan accuses Ghani of making irresponsible, baseless claims
Pakistan’s Foreign Office said on Monday it has conveyed its serious concerns over “irresponsible statements and baseless allegations” made by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani last week.
The backlash was sparked by Ghani’s comments to Germany’s weekly news magazine Der Spiegel last week, where he said peace was largely now up to Pakistan, who still harbors the Taliban.
Ghani said: “It is first and foremost a matter of getting Pakistan on board. The US now plays only a minor role. The question of peace or hostility is now in Pakistani hands.”
“The Taliban receive logistics there, their finances are there and recruitment is there. The names of the various decision-making bodies of the Taliban are Quetta Shura, Miramshah Shura and Peshawar Shura – named after the Pakistani cities where they are located. There is a deep relationship with the state.”
But he noted that Pakistan’s Army Chief of Staff General Qamar Bajwa assured him on Monday, during his visit to Kabul, that the restoration of a Taliban regime “is not in anybody’s interest in the region, especially Pakistan.”
However, he said, “some of the lower levels in the army still hold the opposite opinion in certain cases. It is primarily a question of political will,” Ghani stated.
Pakistan has not taken the comments lightly and responded by saying such comments can erode trust and damage relations between the two countries.
In a statement issued on its website, the foreign office said Monday: “Pakistan has conveyed its serious concerns to the Afghan side by making a strong demarche with the Ambassador of Afghanistan in Islamabad on the recent irresponsible statements and baseless allegations made by the Afghan leadership.
“Pakistan has emphasized that groundless accusations erode trust and vitiate the environment between the two brotherly countries and disregard constructive role being played by Pakistan in facilitating the Afghan peace process.” the statement read.
The foreign office went on to state that the “Afghan side has been urged to effectively utilize the available forums like Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS) to address all bilateral issues.”
Latest News
Faryab’s governor takes up reins despite Dostum’s objection
Mohammad Daud Laghmani assumed office as the new governor of northern Faryab province at a ceremony at the army base in the city of Maimana on Monday, Independent Directorate of Local Governance (IDLG) said.
Sibghatullah Ghaznawi, deputy head of IDLG said that Laghmani, was introduced as the new provincial governor at an army base in Maimana city on Monday and has already started work.
This comes after former vice president Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum raised objections to the appointment of Laghmani and threatened protest action until government addressed his demands.
Protesters took to the streets in their hundreds on Monday, blocked roads in the city and surrounded the governor’s compound.
Following government’s decision regarding the appointment, a voice clip attributed to Dostum went viral on social media – calling on his supporters to resist the decision and to continue their protest action. Supporters were also encouraged to stop the new governor from taking starting work.
Protesters meanwhile did prevent the helicopter transporting the new governor from landing at his compound. The helicopter turned back to the army base where the introduction ceremony was then held.
Laghmani’s appointment comes months after former governor Naqib Fayeq was removed from the position by government.
Dostum and his supporters opposed the decision. However, to calm the situation, government awarded Fayeq with a medal and appointed him as a senator.
Dostum raised the issue of appointing governors last week when he said in his Eid message that government needs to leave the choice of governor up to the people.
