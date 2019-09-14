ANDSF Destroys Taliban’s Major Stronghold in Ghazni, Killing 26

(Last Updated On: September 14, 2019)

A Taliban’s major stronghold and warehouse of explosives in Ghazni province was located and destroyed by Afghan National Defense and Security Forces, Ministry of Defense (MOD) said in a statement.

According to the statement, the stronghold was located in Moqor district of Ghazni province and was destroyed on Friday, September 13 in a joint operation by Afghan Commandos and NDS Special Unit 703.

The statement added that in the operation, two bases of the militant group were demolished where 120 barrels full of explosive materials, around 2000 kilograms of primary explosive substances, 26 motorbikes and one Corolla vehicle were captured.

At least 26 Taliban militants were also killed during the operation, while one Afghan force was wounded, the statement underscored.

MoD further stated that the materials were transported from neighboring countries to Ghazni where Al Qaeda members used them to prepare explosives for the attacks in Kabul and major Afghan cities.

Taliban yet to make any comment in this regard.