ANDSF continue to stay in a state of defense

National Security Council says that in order to not squander the opportunity to bring peace, the Afghan forces do not attack the Taliban; however, if the Taliban attacks, they will respond accordingly.

By the end of the ‘7-day reduction in violence’ term, the Taliban notified of resuming their attacks over the Afghan forces. Since then, the battlefields have been seeing war again.

According to official sources, the casualties made during the 7-day term of violence reduction were referred to as 30 killed and 50 wounded. Now that the Taliban has intensified its war, authorities do not speak of exact casualties and places at war.

Marwa Amini, the deputy spokesperson of the ministry of interior, says, “The ANDSF is in a defense state. When the Taliban attacked some parts of the country, they received similar responses from the Afghan forces and suffered severe casualties.”

During the week-long reduction in violence, the Taliban had promised that they would not attack big cities and provincial headquarters as well as foreign forces.

Jawid Faisal, the NSC spokesperson, says that the Afghan forces have been in a state of defense because they do not want to challenge the opportunity to bring peace and that they will strike back if they came under attack.

Military experts say that by the end of the week-long reduction in violence, the Taliban’s attacks were surprising for the ANDSF and it seems that with the withdrawal of the foreign forces, they need more training.

Abdul Wahab Wardak, former commander of the Afghan air force, says, “Afghan forces are capable of defending their homeland in the absence of the foreign troops, however, that’s not all – the Afghan forces do need to receive further training and improve warfare skills.”