(Last Updated On: November 24, 2018)

An Afghan army helicopter has been crashed in southern Kandahar province of Afghanistan, officials confirmed Saturday.

The Spokesman for the Defense Ministry, Ghafoor Ahmad Javid said that two soldiers were killed and two others wounded in the incident.

Taliban claim that the helicopter was shot down by the group’s fighters.

However, provincial police chief Tadeen Khan says the helicopter crashed in Maruf district due to technical problems.