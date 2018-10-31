ANA Helicopter Crashes in Farah, Killing All 25 On Board

(Last Updated On: October 31, 2018)

Twenty-five people were killed after an Afghan army helicopter crashed in western Farah province on Wednesday, officials confirmed.

All 25 people on board were killed, including Farah provincial council chief Farid Bakhtawar, provincial council member Farida Amini and deputy commander of the 207th Zafar corps General Naimatullah Khalil, the governor of Farah province Mohammad Shoaib Sabet said.

Defense Ministry Spokesman Javid Ghafoor said that the helicopter crashed after taking off from Anar Dara district due to “technical problem”.

Meanwhile, the Taliban militant group claimed that its militants brought it down, but local officials said the helicopter hit a mountain peak due to poor weather and overweight.

“The helicopter has hit the peak of a mountain and then caught on fire,” Shah Mahmoud Naimi, a member of Farah provincial council said.

In September, an army helicopter carrying weapons and ammunition burst into flames during an “emergency landing” in Farah, killing at least four people.