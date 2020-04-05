An outlook of Kabul city under Coronavirus lockdown

(Last Updated On: April 5, 2020)

Kabul is living its hard time, facing the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic – although people do not take it seriously, the city is experiencing a lock-down.

Kabul is the second Afghan city hit by the virus. Though several cases are being tested positive for the virus in the capital Kabul every day, and restrictions have been announced by the authorities, neither the disease nor the restrictions on movements have been taken seriously by most people. Many believe that the real concern is that if the inconsideration and the recklessness continue, the city will walk into an uncontrollable situation.

Kabul City footage under Coronavirus lockdown

Image Credit: ARIANANEWS

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in all over Afghanistan is now in hundreds.

Image Credit: ARIANANEWS

Allaudin area of Kabul; movement seems less than it was before.

Image Credit: ARIANANEWS

Bagh-e Bala area of Kabul; now deserted.

Image Credit: ARIANANEWS

Dahanai Nal area of Kabul; People work here despite the lockdown.

Image Credit: ARIANANEWS

Central area of Kabul, Dar-ul-Aman represents a decent curfew.

Image Credit: ARIANANEWS

Enhesarat area of Kabul; People still work here reasoning poverty.

Image Credit: ARIANANEWS

Kart-e-Char, the heart of Kabul; lockdown almost welcomed by people.

Image Credit: ARIANANEWS

Kart-e-Mamoorin area; deserted for the sake of the lockdown.

Image Credit: ARIANANEWS

Kart-e-Parwan; People seem to be abiding by the lockdown.

Image Credit: ARIANANEWS

Kot-e-Sangi area of Kabul; Few people walk around.

Image Credit: ARIANANEWS

Pol-e-Sokhta area of Kabul – Commuted as usual.

Image Credit: ARIANANEWS

Qowa-e-Markaz Road, a commercial spot of Kabul; no trade activities are seen.

Image Credit: ARIANANEWS

Darwaza-e-Sher, hillside area; inhabited by the poor – the quarantine has been painful here.

Image Credit: ARIANANEWS