An outlook of Kabul city under Coronavirus lockdown

Kabul is living its hard time, facing the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic – although people do not take it seriously, the city is experiencing a lock-down.
Kabul is the second Afghan city hit by the virus. Though several cases are being tested positive for the virus in the capital Kabul every day, and restrictions have been announced by the authorities, neither the disease nor the restrictions on movements have been taken seriously by most people. Many believe that the real concern is that if the inconsideration and the recklessness continue, the city will walk into an uncontrollable situation.
Kabul City footage under Coronavirus lockdown
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in all over Afghanistan is now in hundreds.
Allaudin area of Kabul; movement seems less than it was before.
Bagh-e Bala area of Kabul; now deserted.
Dahanai Nal area of Kabul; People work here despite the lockdown.
Central area of Kabul, Dar-ul-Aman represents a decent curfew.
Enhesarat area of Kabul; People still work here reasoning poverty.
Kart-e-Char, the heart of Kabul; lockdown almost welcomed by people.
Kart-e-Mamoorin area; deserted for the sake of the lockdown.
Kart-e-Parwan; People seem to be abiding by the lockdown.
Kot-e-Sangi area of Kabul; Few people walk around.
Pol-e-Sokhta area of Kabul – Commuted as usual.
Qowa-e-Markaz Road, a commercial spot of Kabul; no trade activities are seen.
Darwaza-e-Sher, hillside area; inhabited by the poor – the quarantine has been painful here.
