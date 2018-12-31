An Intelligence Officer Assassinated in Farah

(Last Updated On: December 31, 2018)

Unknown gunmen assassinated an intelligence officer in Farah province on Monday morning, police said.

Provincial Police Chief Rahmatullah Sediqi told Ariana News that an employee of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) was assassinated by unknown gunmen early this morning in Askar Abad area of the city.

The victim was identified as Syed Ashuqullah who also used to work as a cameraman for Afghanistan’s National Radio and Television in Farah province.

There was no claim of responsibility for the attack yet.