An estimated 600 freed Taliban prisoners back on battlefields: MoI
Afghan Ministry of Interior on Tuesday told Ariana News that around 600 Taliban fighters have returned to the battlefields since their release from prison earlier this year.
According to the ministry, many have been killed but the Taliban has stepped up attacks by changing their tactics.
Until now, the Taliban has not commented but the group’s fighters have ambushed several security checkposts around the country in the past 48 hours.
This comes after Second Vice President Sarwar Danish announced on Monday that someTaliban fighters had returned to the battlefields soon after they were released from prison.
“Government has released more than 6,000 Taliban prisoners since the Doha agreement [signed in February between the US and Taliban], but some of them have returned to the battlefields,” Danish said.
Danish also said the lack of flexibility by the Taliban has led to the stalled peace talks in Doha.
“Taliban’s inflexibility is the main cause of the existing stalemate in Doha talks,” Danish said.
As violence continues to escalate across multiple fronts in the country – despite international calls on the Taliban to reduce violence – insurgents released from Afghan government jails have reintegrated with their co-fighters on the battlefields, the Office of the National Security Council (ONSC) stated in July.
“The Taliban fighters signed [agreements] on paper and made commitments that they will not return to the war, regrettably some of these inmates have returned to the war fronts in defiance of the expectations of the Afghan people,” Jawed Faisal, a spokesman for the ONSC said in July this year.
The Taliban however have rejected such reports.
Top Al-Qaeda leader killed in Farah: NDS
Mohammad Hanif Alias Abdullah leader of Al-Qaeda for the Indian Sub-continent was killed by the National Directorate of Security (NDS) Special Forces in an operation in the Bakwa district of Farah province, said Tuesday in a statement.
According to the statement, Hanif, a Pakistani national and a very close aide to Asim Omer, was given shelter and protection by the Taliban.
He also was deputy so-called Amir for AQIS for a period, the statement noted.
“This person had a membership of the Taliban group and after 2010 he also became a member of the al-Qaeda network. In the same year, he entered Helmand with the direct cooperation of the Taliban, and then with the help of the Taliban he was moved to Farah province,” NDS statement said.
The statement further indicated that Hanif also had close ties with the Taliban and assisted and trained the Taliban members in explosives, car bombs, and improvised explosive devices.
The Taliban, however, did not comment yet.
The latest development comes as last month, the NDS forces had killed an al-Qaeda key member for the Indian sub-continent, Abu Muhsen al-Masri in an operation in Ghazni province.
Al-Masri, an Egyptian national was believed to be the “second-in-command” in al-Qaeda and had been on the US’s Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Most Wanted Terrorist list.
Meanwhile, a UN official previously had claimed that despite the Taliban’s pledge in February to cut ties with al-Qaeda, the group is still “heavily embedded” within the Taliban in Afghanistan.
Speaking to the BBC, Edmund Fitton-Brown, co-ordinator of the UN’s Islamic State, al-Qaeda and Taliban Monitoring Team, said there has been regular communication between the two groups despite the US-Taliban agreement signed in Doha in February.
“The Taliban were talking regularly and at a high level with al-Qaeda and reassuring them that they would honor their historic ties,” Fitton-Brown said.
According to him, the relationship between al-Qaeda and the Taliban was “not substantively” changed by the deal struck with the US.
“Al-Qaeda is heavily embedded with the Taliban and they do a good deal of military action and training activities with the Taliban, and that has not changed,” he said.
BBC reported that although al-Qaeda’s strength and ability to strike the West has significantly diminished over the past decade, its leader Ayman al-Zawahiri is believed to still be based in Afghanistan along with a number of other senior figures in the group.
But, Fitton-Brown said despite its lower profile, al-Qaeda remained “resilient” and “dangerous”.
Earlier to that UN in a report states that the Taliban has failed to fulfill one of the core parts of the US-Taliban agreement, namely that it would break ties with al-Qaeda. The agreement was signed in February in Doha, Qatar, after months of negotiations.
Al-Qaeda has 400 to 600 operatives active in 12 Afghan provinces and is running training camps in the east of the country, according to the report.
The Afghan government has also previously spoken of the Taliban’s close ties to ISIS and other terrorist groups, including al-Qaeda.
Khaf-Herat railway line critical to expanding ties with Iran
Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami said on Monday Tehran estimates that three million tons of goods will be imported to and exported from the country annually once the Khaf-Herat Railway Line to Mazar-e-Sharif in Afghanistan is completed.
Eslami told Iran’s Mehr news agency that “once Khaf-Herat railway is connected, the objective of transit of 1.8 million tons of goods would be realized.”
He said both countries hope the railway line will be inaugurated later this month.
Eslami also said that the railway project was becoming increasingly important due to the growing volume of goods being traded between the two countries and because of the expanding economic relations between Iran and Afghanistan.
“Rail connection of the Islamic Republic of Iran to neighboring countries and its development from all possible routes has always been emphasized to increase the share of transit by rail,” he said.
The Khaf-Herat railway line will cover 130 kilometers – 70 km inside Iran and 60 km in Afghanistan.
10 Police killed or wounded in Faryab car bomb attack
At least four policemen killed and five others were wounded on late Monday in a Taliban car bomb attack in Almar district of Faryab province.
Police said the explosives were detonated close to the district police HQ nearby school, mosque & residential areas damaged.
According to the police 10 civilians were also wounded in the explosion, but yet casualties could raise.
While Faryab police blame the Taliban for the attack, but so far the Taliban did not comment.
