Amrullah Saleh’s Participation in Gov’t Official Meetings Draws Criticism

(Last Updated On: February 17, 2019)

The participation of Amrullah Saleh in the official meetings of the government has drawn strong criticism of some presidential candidates.

Amrullah Saleh was a former Interior Minister before being picked by President Ashraf Ghani as his first deputy in his ticket for July Presidential Elections.

Since then Saleh is participating in the government official meetings and even accompanying the president in his official visits despite holding no government position.

A number of presidential candidates and political parties said that Saleh’s participation in the government’s official meetings is “illegal” and that more of a campaign for the elections.

They said First Vice President General Abdul Rashid Dostum should attend official meetings instead of Saleh.

“Mr. Saleh has no responsibility so far, instead General Dostum should participate in the meetings as first vice president,’ said Hakim Torsan, a presidential candidate.

Abdullah Qarloq, the deputy head of Junbish-e-Milli party, meanwhile, said that no one can replace Gen. Dostum and that the move to allow Saleh to act as first vice president is “illegal”.

Presidential Palace, however, said that Amrullah Saleh is a member of the government’s consultative board for peace and that his participation in the meetings has no legal issues.

In reaction, Saleh in a post on Facebook said that he has filled no one’s place and that has received no concessions from the government by accompanying the president in meetings.

He stressed the president has asked him to participate in some political and consultative meetings which focus on peace and war issues, adding that he has neither used this opportunity for his personal or any group’s interest and nor will use it.