Amrullah Saleh Resigns as Acting Interior Minister

(Last Updated On: January 19, 2019)

Amrullah Saleh has resigned as acting Minister of Interior after being picked by President Ashraf Ghani as his first deputy in his team for July presidential elections.

Saleh, who served as NDS chief until 2008, was appointed as acting interior minister last month.

He announced his resignation in a video message released on Saturday.

During his 27-day term as Interior Minister, at least 236 individuals have been included in the wanted list who were being accused of various crimes including robbery, abduction, and murder in the capital Kabul.

He also introduced a new rule of order in Kabul City, declaring that non-governmental individuals have no right to carry bodyguards with heavy weapons in their vehicles; only those individuals and companies who are registered as taxpayers with the Ministry of Finance would be allowed to carry weapons.

Saleh’s resignation comes as he is expected to join President Ghani’s ticket for the presidential election as his First Vice President.