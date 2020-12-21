Connect with us

Amrullah Saleh apologizes to Kabul residents for road closures

Ariana News

Published

13 mins ago

 on
(Last Updated On: December 21, 2020)
First Vice President Amrullah Saleh has apologized to the people of Kabul for the inconvenience caused after roads were closed on Sunday night around the Intercontinental Hotel where his son’s wedding was being held. 
 
The closure of roads, which caused major traffic disruption in areas around the hotel sparked a furious backlash from the public on social media. 
 
On Monday, Saleh apologized on his Facebook page and said: “I did not give any direct or indirect instructions to any security agency to close [roads]. Anyway, even if these reports have caused the slightest damage to your peace of mind, I apologize to every person.” 
 
Angry residents posted on social media that the reason for the road closures had been due to his son’s wedding but Saleh said this was not the case and roads were closed following the explosion targeting MP Khan Mohammad Wardak earlier in the day. 
 
“When I asked about the story [closure of roads], they [officials] said that after the explosion that targeted MP Khan Mohammad Wardak, some of the roads were closed and traffic was disrupted,” Saleh said. 
 
He did however acknowledge that there had been a wedding. 
 
“We had a party at the Intercontinental Hotel but did not block the road in any way. Some of our guests were high-ranking government officials and if they closed the roads I apologize again.” Saleh said. 
Two wounded in Kabul IED explosion

Ariana News

Published

10 seconds ago

on

December 21, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 21, 2020)
At least two people were wounded in a magnetic IED explosion in Kabul city Monday morning, Kabul police confirmed. 
 
According to police the incident happened in Mahbas Square in PD12 at about 10:15am. 
 
“One civilian and one security force [member] were wounded when a magnetic IED targeted a Ranger type vehicle,” police stated.
 
So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attack. 
 
This is the latest in a string of explosions that rattle the city on a daily basis. 
 
A marked increase in magnetic IEDs, attached to targeted vehicles, has been recorded in the past few months. These incidents, which happen on a daily basis, have caused major concern among the city’s residents. 
Saleh says death toll at 10 after Sunday’s explosion in Kabul 

Ariana News

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 21, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 21, 2020)
In his report back following the 6.30am security meeting, First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said Monday that the death toll from Sunday’s explosion in Kabul was at 10 while 52 people had been wounded.
 
The explosion in PD5 in Kabul appeared to have targeted the convoy of Khan Mohammad Wardak, a member of the Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of Parliament). 
 
Saleh said indications point towards it having been a car bomb that specifically targeted Wardak’s convoy. 
 
He said according to eyewitnesses, a car stopped in the intersection, where the explosion happened, minutes before Wardak’s convoy drove past.
 
Saleh said among the dead was a six-year-old child. 
 
He also said that of the 52 people wounded, only six are still hospitalized as the rest have been released. According to him most of the injuries were caused by flying glass – which resulted in superficial wounds. 
 
The explosion happened at about 9:45am on Sunday in Spin Kalay square. Widespread damage was done to buildings in the area – many of which were glass-fronted multi-story blocks. 
 
No group has yet claimed responsibility for the explosion
Five customs officials arrested in Nangarhar

Ariana News

Published

15 hours ago

on

December 20, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 20, 2020)

Security forces have arrested five customs officials in Nangarhar province on charges of corruption, provincial police said Sunday.

CID investigators from the Interior Ministry arrested the suspects late Saturday night, police said.

The suspects were identified as Naqibullah, Mohammad Ayub, Sayeed Zahir, Sayeed Faroq, and Sakhidad.

Police added all the suspects were taken into custody for questioning.

This comes after police arrested 20 customs officers at the Torkham border crossing last month – also on corruption charges.

