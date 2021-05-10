Latest News
Amnesty International say ‘brutal crimes’ highlight govt failures
Responding to the deadly bombing of Sayed-ul-Shuhada High School in Kabul on Saturday afternoon and the Zabul bus bombing on Sunday night, Amnesty International said Monday these two incidents must serve as a wake up call to the world.
Samira Hamidi, Amnesty International’s South Asia Campaigner, said: “The appalling scenes in West Kabul and Zabul Province must serve as a wake-up call to the world.
Officials confirmed Monday that 85 people were killed in the school bombing on Saturday and another 11 were killed in a IED explosion in Zabul on Saturday night.
“These unspeakable crimes brutally highlight the failure of authorities to protect civilians, particularly girls and minority groups. People are being slaughtered on a weekly basis and the bloodshed shows no sign of letting up,” Hamidi said.
“Now is not the time for the international community to turn its back on Afghanistan,” she said.
“Targeting civilians, especially children and schools, is a war crime and violation of international humanitarian law. All parties to the peace negotiations must focus their utmost efforts on protecting civilians, upholding human rights for all, and ending impunity for these crimes.”
Latest News
Pakistan’s Bajwa meets with Ghani in Kabul: Sources tell Reuters
Pakistani Army Chief of Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and other leaders in Kabul on Monday, sources told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
The media wing of Pakistan’s military did not immediately respond to a request for comment or confirm the visit.
According to Reuters, it was not immediately clear what was discussed during the meeting.
Neighbouring Pakistan is regarded as a key player in the Afghan peace process. In the past Islamabad has been accused of harbouring the Taliban but in recent years Washington and other Western powers have acknowledged its efforts to push the militant group to take part in peace talks.
Bajwa on Monday also met Britain’s Chief of Defence Staff General Nicholas Patrick Carter for talks on Afghan peacemaking, according to a statement from Pakistan’s military media wing. The venue of the meeting was not given.
In recent weeks, Taliban and diplomatic sources told Reuters, Pakistan has been negotiating with insurgents to try and get them to commit to a ceasefire, agree to an extension of the U.S.-Taliban agreement which stipulated forces should withdraw by May, and to continue to take part in peace talks at a planned conference in Turkey.
Violence has risen starkly in Afghanistan in recent weeks with the Taliban launching attacks throughout the country.
The Taliban announced on Sunday night that they would commit to a three-day ceasefire for the Islamic religious holiday of Eid later this week.
Latest News
Death toll from Kabul school bombing rises to 85
The office of Afghanistan’s Second Vice President Sarwar Danish confirmed on Monday that the death toll in the deadly school bombing on Saturday has risen to 85.
Speaking to Ariana News, an official from Danish’s office said 85 people had died and over 150 were wounded.
The deadly bombing targeted a girls high school in Dasht-e-Barchi area in Kabul late Saturday afternoon – a move that sparked an outcry around the world.
Three back-to-back explosions happened. The first was a car bomb that was detonated close to the school. As students and civilians in the area were fleeing the scene of the blast, two IEDs were then detonated.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack while the Taliban issued a statement rejecting any responsibility.
On Sunday, the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) said in a statement that the Afghan government has to grant special protection to Hazaras and the community in Dasht-e-Barchi.
The AIHRC said it was government’s duty to protect the Hazara community against crimes against humanity, ethnic cleansing or genocide.
“The Afghan government has an obligation under International Humanitarian Law (IHL) and International Human Rights Law to protect the population at risk of war crimes, crimes against humanity, ethnic cleansing or genocide and international law obliges the government to take measures to end and prevent genocide and war crimes, crimes against humanity and persecution on the basis of ethnicity and gender,” the statement read.
“In October 2020, just over six months ago, more than 40 students died in an attack on Kawsar Danish tutoring center. In May 2020, almost a year ago 11 mothers were murdered with their unborn babies, two boys were, and an Afghan midwife was killed, with 5 mothers injured; this is femicide and infanticide,” the statement highlighted.
The AIHRC stressed that the Afghan government should fulfill its obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights “which includes acknowledging massacres targeting Hazaras.”
“The Afghan government should communicate immediately a human rights-based protection plan for Dasht-e-Barchi and West Kabul. This should include plans for collective reparations,” the organization said.
Latest News
Abdullah welcomes Taliban’s announcement of three-day ceasefire
Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah has welcomed the Taliban’s announcement of a temporary ceasefire over Eid-ul-Fitr but said this is not a permanent solution.
He said: “We believe that the solution to the current crisis in the country is to speed up negotiations, declare a permanent ceasefire and end the war permanently.”
In a statement issued Monday, Abdullah said however that an Eid ceasefire would provide a short period of calm for the people, “but was not a fundamental and permanent solution to the country’s problem.”
“Afghanistan’s crisis has no military solution. The experience of the last fourteen years shows that the version of violence and killing is not only unsolvable but also adds to the depth of the crisis and conflict,” he said.
Abdullah also called on the Taliban to resume peace talks.
“Taking the opportunity, we once again call on the Taliban to resume talks, a permanent ceasefire, a cessation of hostilities and bloodshed, and to find a comprehensive, just, dignified and acceptable political solution for all parties,” he said.
The Taliban announced a three-day ceasefire in Afghanistan during Eid, the group said on Monday.
The Taliban have in the past declared a nationwide ceasefire over Eid, but resumed fighting immediately after the festivities.
Amnesty International say ‘brutal crimes’ highlight govt failures
Pakistan’s Bajwa meets with Ghani in Kabul: Sources tell Reuters
Israeli police throw stun grenades during clashes at Al-Aqsa mosque
Death toll from Kabul school bombing rises to 85
Abdullah welcomes Taliban’s announcement of three-day ceasefire
U.S. imposes wide array of sanctions on Russia for ‘malign’ actions
Iran’s Zarif blames Israel for Natanz incident, vows revenge
Russia ask 10 US diplomats to leave in retaliation against Washington
Iran nuclear chief says 60% enrichment has started at Natanz site
Chad President Idriss Deby killed in battle
Zerbena: Trade between Pakistan and Uzbekistan via Afghanistan
Sola: The Afghan peace process discussed
Morning News Show: UN role in Afghan peace process discussed
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
Sola: Afghan conflicts and peace process discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders, Musk says
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban offensives intensify in Ghazni, Baghlan and Helmand
-
COVID-195 days ago
As COVID-19 rages in India, scientist warns further waves ‘inevitable’
-
Latest News4 days ago
India reports record rise in COVID cases as virus spreads across villages
-
Latest News5 days ago
Concerns raised after NDS chief and Taliban issue warnings to the media
-
Latest News5 days ago
NATO hands over another base to Afghan military
-
Latest News3 days ago
Pentagon chief says removal of all contractors from Afghanistan under way
-
Latest News4 days ago
US airstrikes target Taliban in Helmand province