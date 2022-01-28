Sport
Amid pandemic and protest, Olympics return to a changed China
The Beijing Winter Olympics kick off in a week, putting sports at centre-stage following preparations that have been clouded by diplomatic boycotts and the COVID-19 pandemic that has forced the Games into a tightly sealed bubble.
Beijing will become the first city to host both the Summer and Winter Games, and some venues from 2008 will be re-used, including the Bird’s Nest stadium, where the opening ceremony will again be overseen by famed Chinese director Zhang Yimou.
Almost everything else is different.
Where the 2008 Summer Games dazzled in what was a rising China’s arrival on the world stage, the Winter Olympics will be staged by a country that has grown far wealthier, more powerful and, under President Xi Jinping, more authoritarian and increasingly at odds with the West.
In the COVID-19 era, China has isolated itself with a zero-tolerance policy, cancelling nearly all international flights, meaning Olympic athletes and others must fly directly into a Games bubble on charters.
As in 2008, the Olympics have again cast a spotlight on China’s human rights record, which critics say has worsened since then, leading Washington to call Beijing’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims genocide and prompting a diplomatic boycott from the United States and other countries.
China rejects allegations of abuse and has repeatedly lashed out against the politicisation of the Games.
“The 2008 Olympics were a powerful source of soft power for China as it aspired toward global influence. In the past year, China’s reputation has dipped significantly in the western world,” said Rana Mitter, a professor of Chinese history and politics at Oxford University.
“The Chinese Communist Party will be hoping that the Winter Olympics 2022 can do something to reverse this position.”
However, the Games are set to kick off amid rising geopolitical tension, with troops mounted at the Ukraine border by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is expected to be in Beijing, as is U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
Afghanistan clinch ODI series against Netherlands 3-0
Afghanistan sealed a series whitewash of the Netherlands on Tuesday when they beat the Dutch team by 75 runs in the third one-day international in Doha, boosting their 2023 World Cup qualifying bid.
The 75-run victory was Afghanistan’s sixth win from as many matches and moves them up to fifth in the 13-team 2023 World Cup Super League table.
The top eight nations will earn automatic qualification for next year’s World Cup in India. Afghanistan has played in each of the last two ODI World Cups.
Najibullah Zadran (71) and debutant Riaz Hassan (50) scored half-centuries while the spinners shared 6 wickets between them to help Afghanistan complete the clean sweep (3-0) of the series and maintain a 100% record in the ICC CWC Super League.
Afghanistan opted to bat first going with four changes from the last game including three debutants.
The right-hand top-order batter Riaz Hassan, right-arm leg-spin bowling all-rounder Qais Ahmad and the left-arm fast bowler Fazal Haque Farooqi were the three youngsters that made their debuts respectively.
Afghanistan win ODI series after beating Netherlands by 48 runs
A second one-day hundred from opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz fired Afghanistan to a series-winning 48-run victory over the Netherlands in the second ODI in Doha on Sunday.
Replying to Afghanistan’s 237 for six from their 50 overs, the Netherlands were bowled out for just 189 in 47.4 overs.
The Afghans, who won the first of the three-match series on Friday, saw striking six fours and three sixes as he went on to his second ODI century — his first came on debut against Ireland in January last year.
The series is part of the World Cup Super League, which will determine the qualifiers for the 2023 Cricket World Cup.
Afghanistan lead the three-match series 2-0 with the final ODI to be played in Doha on Tuesday.
Pakistani MMA fighters compete in Afghanistan
Pakistani athletes took part in a Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) competition in Afghanistan’s Khost province on Friday where they faced Afghan MMA fighters in the first such contest since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) came into power in August last year.
Fourteen Pakistani MMA fighters took part in the contest.
Organizers of the contest meanwhile said the aim of the tournament was to show the world that conditions in the country are safe and that life carries on as normal.
“This competition is between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Fourteen of our fighters are from Pakistan and fourteen from Afghanistan. We have very strong players who have played well. We want to extend this series and make good neighborliness and show it to the world, that Afghanistan is safe so players from other countries will also come,” said Nimatullah Hemat, head of KFN (Khost Fight Night) organization in Khost.
Pakistani athletes were happy to compete in Afghanistan and said they will invite Afghan athletes to Pakistan for similar competitions.
“A very happy people gave me a lot of love. Very good games have been played. We want to invite Afghan players to Pakistan so that they can also compete freely there. Thank you for the love of the people here,” said Bismillah, a Pakistani fighter.
“Good games have been played here, we are happy to have come to Afghanistan. There are some very talented MMA athletes here who have competed very well with us and their talent should be taken into consideration and we want them to come to Pakistan and hold such tournaments there,” said Abdul Rahman, a Pakistani fighter.
Meanwhile, Afghan MMA athletes say the government and businessmen have not helped them, adding that there are talented athletes among them but they cannot go abroad to compete due to financial constraints.
“No attention has been paid to sports in the country, neither businesses nor government pays any attention. We have talented athletes who can play abroad, but they have financial problems and they cannot compete in foreign countries,” said Sher Shah, Afghan MMA fighter.
These martial arts athletes say that if the facilities are provided, they will not only achieve good results in the country, but they will also win awards in the international arena.
