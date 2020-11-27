Latest News
America’s security is not hinged on the number of troops on the ground: Pompeo
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said earlier this week that the threat from terrorist attacks around the world does not emanate from Afghanistan alone.
Speaking to Fox News, Pompeo said: “The threat from terrorism around the world – from Islamic extremism, Islamic terrorism – is real. It doesn’t just emanate from Afghanistan.”
Asked about the drawdown of US troops in Afghanistan he said Washington would get all its soldiers home when the time is right.
He said in the interview that people should not “fall in the trap of thinking about America’s security related to the number of soldiers on the ground in any one place. We have the force posture right today.
“We’re going to keep it right. We’ll get our troops home when we can, and we’ll do the things we need to do.
“If Qasem Soleimani is a problem, we’ll go crush them. If Hamza bin Ladin presents a risk, we’ll take him out,” Pompeo said.
He also stated the outgoing-President Donald Trump has been very clear about the US protecting and securing America but added “we’re not going to have our young men and women in harm’s way when it doesn’t deliver real security benefits for the United States and for our allies.”
Pompeo also said Trump will still make the decision on whether to withdraw all troops – despite having said the numbers will reduce by next month from around 4,000 to 2,500.
He said the agreement the US signed with the Taliban in February talked about getting down to zero by May based on a set of conditions on the ground.
“That was what we’d agreed to. We have made some progress. We’ve had significant prisoner releases. We have violence levels that have reduced risks to Americans significantly over this time period since February of last year.” Pompeo stated.
He pointed out however that Afghanistan’s violence levels are still higher than they need to be.
“I was with the Afghan Government negotiators and with the Taliban negotiators just this past weekend in Dota, Qatar.
“I talked to each of them about the need to continue to conduct the negotiations which will lead to a unified, independent Afghanistan that protects all the gains that have been made over these past years, and the fact that they need to take violence levels down even further, and that the Taliban need to honor the commitment they made to make sure that there’s not a terror attack that takes place from Afghan soil.
“Those are the parts of the negotiation that continue. There is still work to do, but we’re headed in the right direction.
“We are safer here in the United States today as a result of the things the Trump administration has done not only in Afghanistan but throughout that region,” he said.
Contradictory statements on developments in peace talks
Following the presidential palace’s opposition to the issues agreed upon in the Doha peace talks with the Taliban, some members of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan’s peace negotiating team say they are not accountable to the presidency.
“Presidential palace where the Afghan government is at the helm have their own defined competencies, and based on the agreement that has been made the negotiating delegation is accountable to the high council for national reconciliation,” said Abdul Hafiz Mansour, a member of the Afghan government peace negotiating team.
These oppositions have also raised concerns among some politicians and peace activists.
“The country changes very easily from the current situation, war can be turned into peace, betrayal to honesty, negligence into awakening, vigilance, and differences to unity,” said Qazi Mohammad Amin Waqad, former deputy head of the High Peace Council.
Sources have confirmed that after about two months of deadlock between the two negotiators on the US peace agreement with the Taliban, the UN positions and the will of the people of the country, as the basis of the negotiations, have been agreed, an agreement which not approved by President Ghani and the Taliban leadership.
“As long as Presidential palace and Sepidar Palace are not part of the people in the peace process, our nation will never reach peace,” said Hafiz-Ur-Rahman Naqi, a member of Hizb-e-Islami.
The Presidential palace has not commented on its recent stance on the peace talks. But the palace has denied any progress in the peace negotiation process.
Gunmen behead man in Takhar – Officials
A young man was beheaded by unknown armed men in Takhar province, police said Friday.
Khalil Asir, a spokesman for Takhar police told Ariana News that the incident took place in the provincial capital Taluqan city.
The man was identified as Habib-ur-Rahman, 21 years old mechanic, and his body was found in the city Friday morning.
The motives behind the incident are yet to be determined, Asir said.
Asir further added that police have started investigations bout the incident.
Atmar, Qureshi discuss further steps in peace, bilateral ties
Mohammad Hanif Atmar, Minister of Foreign Affairs met his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Niger on Friday and discussed further steps in the Afghan peace process and strengthening bilateral relations.
The meeting was held in Niamey, the capital of Niger, on the sidelines of the 47th session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Minister’s summit.
Hanif Atmar stated in a tweet that the meeting was focused on “the next steps in peace, security, refugee return, regional connectivity, and economic cooperation.”
Had an important meeting with HE @SMQureshiPTI and the delegation on the sideline of the #OIC in Niamey focusing on the next steps in peace, security, refugee return, regional connectivity and economic cooperation following the successful Kabul visit of Honourable @ImranKhanPTI.
— Mohammed Haneef Atmar محمد حنیف اتمر (@MHaneefAtmar) November 27, 2020
In the meeting, Qureshi stressed the importance of reduction in the violence leading to a ceasefire to save lives and advance peace efforts.
He stated that Pakistan will continue to facilitate the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned process.
Noting the recent progress in Intra-Afghan talks, Qureshi emphasized the need to remain vigilant about the role of ‘spoilers’ who did not wish to see the return of peace in the region.
Pakistan Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Qureshi also “stressed that peace negotiations represented a historic opportunity, which must be seized by the Afghan leadership to establish enduring peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region.”
According to the statement, Pakistani FM pointed out that the Afghan peace process offered the opportunity for the return of Afghan refugees to their homeland with dignity and honor.
