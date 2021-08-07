Americans urged to leave Afghanistan due to security situation

(Last Updated On: August 7, 2021)

The US Embassy in Kabul on Saturday called on all Americans in Afghanistan to leave the country immediately – on commercial flights.

In a statement, the embassy said “Given the security conditions and reduced staffing, the Embassy’s ability to assist US citizens in Afghanistan is extremely limited even within Kabul.”

The embassy also stated that it would help with repatriation loans for US citizens who are unable to afford the price of a commercial ticket to the United States.

The statement urged US citizens to contact the Embassy’s American Citizen Services Unit at kabulacs@state.gov for further information.

This statement comes just hours after the British Embassy in Kabul issued a similar advisory to its citizens, calling on them to also leave the country.