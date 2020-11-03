Americans flock to polling stations despite concerns of election unrest 

(Last Updated On: November 3, 2020)

After a hostile presidential campaign that exposed the depth of the political divisions in the United States, Americans streamed to the polls on Tuesday to choose between Donald Trump or Joe Biden to lead the nation for the next four years.

Voters lined up around the country to cast ballots, despite fears of widespread disruptions at polling stations in an election marked by a deeply divided America.

Just over 100 million voters cast early ballots either by mail or in person ahead of Tuesday’s election. Reuters reported that according to the US Elections Project at the University of Florida, this early turnout was driven by concerns over crowded polling places during the coronavirus pandemic as well as extraordinary enthusiasm.

Biden, the Democratic former vice president who has spent a half-century in public life, has held a consistent lead in national opinion polls over the Republican president, Reuters reported but added Trump is close enough in several states.

Trump is aiming to avoid becoming the first incumbent US president to lose a re-election bid since George H.W. Bush in 1992.

Meanwhile, Canadian media reports that diplomats will be ready to help Canadians living in America if there’s trouble in the United States after election day.

Officials have said it’s always a federal government responsibility to assist Canadians who are outside the country, no matter where they are.

In the polarized American political environment, which saw clashes between demonstrators and police in many cities earlier this year, the last votes to be counted could potentially lead to civil unrest.

Canadian officials have said the government has plans and will be ready no matter what happens.