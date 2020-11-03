Featured
Americans flock to polling stations despite concerns of election unrest
After a hostile presidential campaign that exposed the depth of the political divisions in the United States, Americans streamed to the polls on Tuesday to choose between Donald Trump or Joe Biden to lead the nation for the next four years.
Voters lined up around the country to cast ballots, despite fears of widespread disruptions at polling stations in an election marked by a deeply divided America.
Just over 100 million voters cast early ballots either by mail or in person ahead of Tuesday’s election. Reuters reported that according to the US Elections Project at the University of Florida, this early turnout was driven by concerns over crowded polling places during the coronavirus pandemic as well as extraordinary enthusiasm.
Biden, the Democratic former vice president who has spent a half-century in public life, has held a consistent lead in national opinion polls over the Republican president, Reuters reported but added Trump is close enough in several states.
Trump is aiming to avoid becoming the first incumbent US president to lose a re-election bid since George H.W. Bush in 1992.
Meanwhile, Canadian media reports that diplomats will be ready to help Canadians living in America if there’s trouble in the United States after election day.
Officials have said it’s always a federal government responsibility to assist Canadians who are outside the country, no matter where they are.
In the polarized American political environment, which saw clashes between demonstrators and police in many cities earlier this year, the last votes to be counted could potentially lead to civil unrest.
Canadian officials have said the government has plans and will be ready no matter what happens.
Manhunt underway after shooting rampage on streets of Austrian capital
A manhunt by Austrian special forces is currently underway in the Austrian capital Vienna after a shooting rampage by gunmen near the city’s central synagogue on Monday night.
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz described the rampage as a “repulsive terrorist attack”, which started at about 8pm on the streets of the old district of Vienna as hundreds of citizens were enjoying a last night of freedom before a second COVID-19 lockdown.
Austria’s Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said overnight that several “heavily armed and dangerous” attackers remained on the loose.
As police shut down and sealed off large parts of central Vienna residents were urged to stay indoors.
“We have brought several special forces units together that are now searching for the presumed terrorists. I am therefore not limiting it to an area of Vienna because these are mobile perpetrators,” Nehammer told Austrian broadcaster ORF.
Austrian police also confirmed during the night that two men and one woman died in the attack and several people were injured. Police said some were in critical condition in hospitals.
Nehammer blamed the attack on an Islamic State sympathizer, the only known attacker who was shot dead by police.
Nehammer meanwhile said all six locations in the attack were in the immediate vicinity of the street housing the central synagogue.
Jewish community leader Oskar Deutsch said on Twitter it was not clear whether the Vienna synagogue and adjoining offices had been the target and that they were closed at the time.
“We are living in the compound of the synagogue. Upon hearing shots we looked down from the windows and saw the gunmen shooting at the guests of the various bars and pubs,” Rabbi Schlomo Hofmeister said.
Khalilzad calls on Afghan gov’t and Taliban to fight terrorism together
US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad has called on the Afghan government and the Taliban to unite against “barbaric” attacks such as Monday’s on Kabul University that left at least 20 students dead.
In a series of tweets, Khalilzad said: “The attack today on Kabul University claimed by ISIS was horrendous. I condemn it and offer my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.
“This barbaric attack is NOT an opportunity for the government and the Taliban to score points against each other. There is a common enemy here.
He said together the two parties to the peace talks need to unite for peace and prevent terrorist organizations from conducting such attacks.
“Deny ISIS or any other terrorist the space to carry out these inhumane acts. Unite for peace, find a path to a ceasefire, and accelerate a political settlement. These steps would be the right response to this unspeakable barbarism.”
He also said the “terrorist perpetrators are not just against education but are pro-ignorance. They want to breed chaos and instability, terror and poverty. They oppose and fear peace and seek a permanent state of war.”
Khalilzad’s statement followed his meeting Monday with General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Pakistan’s Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), in Islamabad.
Khalilzad and Bajwa discussed the regional security situation, the Afghan peace process and border management issues.
Khalilzad also thanked Pakistan for its efforts to facilitate the peace process.
Peace talks started in September in Doha but quickly hit stumbling blocks and have all but stalled with negotiating teams unable to agree on certain issues relating to just the framework of talks going forward.
Instead of delivering the desired results of a reduction in violence and an eventual ceasefire, hostilities in Afghanistan have intensified since September 12 and the increased violence has raised concerns about the sustainability of the peace process.
UN chief condemns ‘appalling attack’ on Kabul University
In a statement issued on Monday night, UN Secretary-General António Guterres strongly condemned the deadly attack on Kabul University that left at least 20 students dead.
Guterres also expressed his “deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured”.
Gunmen disguised as police officers stormed the university in Kabul at about 11am on Monday.
According to the UN, the gunmen took hostages but killed at least 20 people and wounded dozens more.
The six-hour siege ended after three assailants were killed, the Interior Ministry said. Islamic State (Daesh) later claimed responsibility for the attack.
“This appalling attack, the second in ten days on a school facility in Kabul, is also an assault on the human right to education”, Guterres said in the statement and reiterated that “those responsible must be held accountable”.
“The United Nations stands by the people and Government of Afghanistan in support of their long-held aspirations for peace”, he concluded.
