American Model Accuses Ex-Afghan Defense Minister’s Son of Raping Her

(Last Updated On: July 21, 2019)

An American fashion model, Sarah Goolden, claims that son of a former Afghan defense minister stalked and raped her after she rejected him, the New York Post reported.

According to the report, Sarah Goolden, a stunning blonde who’s modeled everything from lacy underwear to designer duds, accuses Hamed Wardak, son of Abdul Rahim Wardak, of attacking her twice during a trip the two took to Miami on July 4th weekend 2018.

“He bought me gifts,” Goolden has told the New York Post. “He uses his money as a tool to influence almost everybody in his life.”

Meanwhile, Wardak’s lawyer, Alexis Fields said that Goolden’s claims are “entirely false,” accusing the model of “attempting to manipulate the current political and anti-immigrant climate to her tactical advantage.”

The blue-eyed beauty says she agreed to date Wardak, 43, after years of him courting her, but a month into the romance, Wardak allegedly became violent during the Independence holiday jaunt, according to the lawsuit, the report said.

Wardak falsely accused her of cheating, at one point “screaming and pulling her by her hair” and yanking her out of bed, according to the lawsuit quoted by the Post.

The next day she tried to leave but was thwarted when the building’s elevators stopped working, Goolden alleged.

He eventually apologized, and the pair went out later that day with friends. As the group boozed it up, Wardak publicly proposed, she alleged.

Fearing another violent outburst if she said no in front of his entourage, Goolden accepted.

She tried to break things off privately, but says Wardak held her down and sexually assaulted her, according to the lawsuit.

She was able to leave two days later, but Wardak allegedly threatened to “ruin” her life, have her followed, “make her look like a con-artist,” and said he would file litigation to drown her in legal fees, according to court papers, read the report.

Since the alleged attack, Wardak filed two lawsuits against Goolden, one accusing her of faking their relationship in a bid to get money, and a second seeking the return of $20,000 he claims he paid for her sick dog, the report added.

She says he’s spent the year since then stalking her, and records show he’s been arrested twice in Manhattan for violating an order of protection Goolden obtained against him, the report noted.

Wardak “is a sick person … and he needs to be stopped,” said Gooldens’ attorney Walker Harman quoted by the New York Post.

“This has been the most traumatic thing I’ve ever gone through,” Goolden has told the New York Post. “It’s a nightmare that will not end.”