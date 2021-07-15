Latest News
American general leading Afghanistan war returns to U.S.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley greeted General Austin S. Miller, the U.S. general leading the war in Afghanistan, at Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday, marking a symbolic end to America’s longest military conflict, Reuters reported.
Miller, America’s last four-star commander to serve on the ground in Afghanistan, set off on Monday from the military base in Kabul that long had been the nerve center for the two-decade-old war effort.
Emboldened by the departure of foreign forces by a September target, with peace talks stalled, the Taliban are making a fresh push to surround cities and capture territory.
However, the Afghan government said this week that security forces will soon retake fallen districts.
Latest News
Pakistan invites Karzai to attend ‘special’ Afghan conference
Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said Pakistan is continuing its efforts to achieve stability and security in Afghanistan.
In a tweet, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had a telephonic conversation with former Afghan President Hamid Karzai and invited him to attend a “special” conference on Afghanistan situation the country would organise soon.
Geo News reported that the information minister said that key Afghan leaders, including Hamid Karzai, have been invited to attend the proposed conference.
The recent development will give rise to new hopes for a solution to Afghanistan’s problems, he added.
According to a report in The News, the proposed conference will take place from July 17 to 19 and several Afghan leaders have already confirmed their participation.
Afghan special presidential envoy for Pakistan Mohammed Umer Daudzai and former finance minister Omar Zakhilwal have both confirmed to VOA they will attend the meeting. However, Daudzai, said the meeting “dates are still being debated.”
Hamid Karzai, a former Afghan president, Salahuddin Rabbani, a former foreign minister, Omar Zakhilwal, a former finance minister, Haji Mohammad Mohaqiq, a senior leader of ethnic Hazara minority community, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, a former warlord-turned politician, and Ahmad Wali Masoud, are among the invitees, the sources said.
Latest News
Govt says Taliban destroyed 260 office buildings in 106 districts
The chairman of the Independent Administrative Reform and Civil Service Commission (IARCSC) Nader Nadery said Thursday a study has found that the Taliban has destroyed or set fire to 260 government buildings in 106 districts in recent weeks.
This comes amid heightened tension across the country as the Taliban continue to seize districts.
Addressing an event on Thursday, Nadery said the findings show that the Taliban has plundered equipment and property belonging to public institutions.
“Taliban have proposed a three month ceasefire but in return they want the release their 7,000 prisoners and the removal of their leaders’ names from the UN blacklist, which is a heavy demand by them,” Nadery said.
The survey findings are as follows:
1. Plunder of equipment and property of public institutions
“In 82 districts the rate of equipment looted was reported to be 100% in 18 districts; between 70% and 90% in 14 districts; from 50% to 60% and in 35 districts up to 50%.”
2. Displacement of thousands of public service workers
“Nearly 4,000 public service workers have been affected by the Taliban’s takeover of the districts, and many have fled their areas to provincial capitals due to poor security conditions and high threats against them.”
3. Deprivation of basic government services to millions of citizens
“More than 13 million Afghans have been deprived of basic government services and development projects such as rebuilding water supply networks, roads, retaining walls, building schools, building bridges, digging wells, building hospitals, building cold storages and other projects.”
4. 50,000 civil servants affected
“More than 50,000 civil servants are … unable to attend their duties.
5. In the Taliban-controlled districts of Takhar province alone, 112 development projects planned for this year have been completely stopped.
6. Restrictions on women health care providers
In a small number of the districts under their control, the Taliban have allowed female employees working in the health service sector to travel to work on condition they wear a full hijab and have a legal Mahram (relative to accompany them).
7. In the Taliban-controlled districts of Paktia province, only women working as midwives have been allowed to continue working and need to wear a full hijab and have a Mahram.
Nadery said attacking and injuring civilians and civilian facilities is considered a war crime under international humanitarian law.
A cessation of hostilities and a political agreement for a common future for all Afghans is the way to prevent these crimes from continuing, he said. The continuation of the war makes the Afghans losers.
On the other hand, Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban, said in response to Nadery’s remarks that the claims were untrue.
Mujahid said in a voice message to the media that the Taliban was providing better security than government.
This comes after a substantial spike in violence has been recorded across the country since the US and NATO troops started withdrawing.
In the past few weeks, the Taliban has seized dozens of districts, which has resulted in hundreds of thousands of Afghans fleeing their homes.
Latest News
President Ghani to attend international summit in Uzbekistan
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left Kabul on Thursday morning for a two-day official visit to Uzbekistan to attend an international connectivity summit named “Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity, Challenges and Opportunities,” the Presidential Palace said in a statement.
According to the statement, the leaders from South and Central Asia will take part in the summit which is aimed at strengthening connectivity between the two regions.
The summit will have three common themes of discussion – Economy, Security, and Culture.
It is aimed at refreshing historical ties between Central and South Asia.
Latif Mahmoud, a presidential spokesman, said that there would also be discussions on opportunities in Central Asia and South Asia.
Mahmoud said that Ghani will also meet with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev and will discuss Afghanistan’s role in Central and South Asia and key economic projects.
The leaders of four Central Asian states, together with the Prime Ministers of India and Pakistan, have been invited to the summit.
Pakistan invites Karzai to attend ‘special’ Afghan conference
Govt says Taliban destroyed 260 office buildings in 106 districts
American general leading Afghanistan war returns to U.S.
President Ghani to attend international summit in Uzbekistan
Pakistan’s former president Hussain dies at 80
Taliban seize 17 more districts as fighting intensifies in Afghanistan
Hardline judge wins landslide in Iran presidential vote amid low turnout
UAE to suspend entry from Liberia, Sierra Leone, Namibia
Taliban issues new ‘laws’ in captured districts
UN chief Guterres appointed for second term
Sola: Efforts to resume peace talks in Doha discussed
Tahawol: Introduce of new commander of foreign forces in Afghanistan discussed
Zerbena: Millions of Afghans need humanitarian assistance
Pas Az Khabar: Parliament’s reaction over VP Saleh claims against MP Amir Shah Naebzada discussed
Sola: Efforts to resume intra-Afghan peace talks discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Air defense system installed at Kabul Airport
-
Business5 days ago
Border crossings seized by Taliban impact customs revenue
-
Latest News5 days ago
Erdogan says consensus reached on security at Kabul airport
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban ‘targeting’ Afghan pilots to bring down air force: Reuters report
-
Latest News5 days ago
Khalilzad back in Doha to push for political settlement
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghan family stranded at Istanbul airport for three weeks
-
Latest News4 days ago
McGregor breaks leg in latest UFC loss to Dustin Poirier
-
Latest News3 days ago
Italy crowned European champions after shootout win over England