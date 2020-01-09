America ready to embrace peace: Trump after Iran’s missile attacks

(Last Updated On: January 9, 2020)

The US President Donald Trump says none of US troops have been harmed in Iranian missile attacks against the US bases in Iraq.

Trump said Wednesday in the White House that stricter sanctions will be imposed on Iran unless Iran changes its behavior.

Iran considers its Wednesday attacks against Iraq-based US bases as revenge for the killing of Soleimani.

In the aftermath of Soleimani’s killing by the US, Trump had threatened to “fully strike back” if Iran attacked any US citizen or site; however, in his first televised comments, there was a change of tone speech following Iran’s missile strikes.

Trump and some US officials have been justifying the US attack which killed Iranian top general. “Soleimani was planning ‘imminent attack’ against the US,” they say.

President Trump asked the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, and China to recognize step out of the nuclear deal (JCPOA) signed in 2013. He said Iran had received $1.8 billion from the deal and used it in funding armed groups in Yemen, Syria, Lebanon, Afghanistan, and Iraq.

“Iran must abandon its nuclear ambitions. We want a deserving future for the people and leaders of Iran, with prosperity and harmony with the nations of the world. The United States is ready to embrace peace with all who seek it”, said Trump.