Ambassadors to Kabul concerned  over Afghan leaders’ political dilemmas

(Last Updated On: March 20, 2020)

The ambassadors of some foreign countries to Kabul, in their Nawroz welcoming notes, expressed their concerns regarding the ongoing tensions between the Afghan political leaders.

The new year inherits peace talks hurdles, political tensions, and more importantly, the fear of the coronavirus from the previous year.

David Martinon, the French ambassador to Afghanistan, says that being united will make Afghanistan stronger, but nowadays in Afghanistan, the leaders are not united. Martinon suggests that Afghan leaders should unite to negotiate with the Taliban.

According to him, the coming weeks are important as besides peace talks, Afghanistan and other nations are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

This comes as Zalmay Khalilzad, the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, in an interview with RTA, insisted on an agreement between the politicians, the forming a high council of reconciliation and an inclusive negotiating team.

Khalilzad said, “We want to reach Intra-Afghan talks as soon as possible. We want the negotiating team to be inclusive. There are some prisoners who are old and have sentenced time, therefore some steps should be taken.”

Khalilzad added, “This is a big danger that threatens the peace talks and fights with the coronavirus. A solution should be found that is acceptable for all.”

In the meantime, following their mediating journey, Hamid Karzai and Abdul Rab Rasool Sayaf visited Abdullah Abdullah on Thursday to resolve the tensions between him and President Ghani.

