Latest News
Ambassadors meet to discuss upcoming Heart of Asia meeting
An Ambassadorial Meeting of the Heart of Asia – Istanbul Process (HoA-IP), co-chaired by the Deputy and Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mirwais Nab and Ambassador of Tajikistan to Kabul Sharifi Sa’di, was held Thursday at the foreign ministry’s offices.
Attending the meeting were ambassadors from participating HoA-IP countries.
The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the necessary preparations for the 9th Ministerial Conference of the HoA-IP which will be held in March.
At the outset of the meeting, Nab expressed his gratitude to participating countries for having condemned recent attacks on the Afghan people and said the Heart of Asia – Istanbul Process is an important mechanism for strengthening regional cooperation and consensus as well as consolidating support for peace talks and stability in Afghanistan and the wider region.
During the meeting, ambassadors and representatives of the Participating Countries discussed and exchanged views on the arrangements of the 9th Ministerial Conference of the HoA-IP, scheduled for March 29-30, 2021, in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.
Latest News
German Defense Minister says Germany committed to Afghan peace process
The German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said Friday that Germany is committed to the Afghan peace process.
The German defense minister arrived in Afghanistan early Friday morning for an unannounced visit to Mazar-i-Sharif, the capital of Balkh province, where the majority of German troops are stationed.
Annegret’s visit comes after the German government on Wednesday agreed to extend its military mandate in Afghanistan by at least another 10 months.
Germany’s Deutsche Welle reported that the new draft mandate still needs the approval of the Bundestag, the lower house of parliament.
The current mandate is set to expire at the end of March.
Under the draft agreed by Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Cabinet, German troops would be able to stay in the country until January 31, 2022, Deutsche Welle reported.
During her visit, Kramp-Karrenbauer stated that Afghanistan “urgently needs a settlement between the opposing groups of its society.”
She added that the German soldiers cannot replace these reconciliation processes, but they were “making an important contribution together with allies, especially in the north of the country,” she said.
“We stand ready to continue to support the peace process. The protection of our soldiers has a very high priority in view of the security situation, and all necessary measures are taken together with our partners,” Kramp-Karrenbauer added.
Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer stated that Berlin’s goal remained an orderly withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.
The NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said last week that no final decision had been made on the future of foreign troops in Afghanistan – despite the May 1 troop withdrawal deadline.
Stoltenberg acknowledged that the military alliance is facing “many dilemmas” over its continued engagement in the country.
With over 1,100 troops, Germany has the second-largest contingent after the United States in the NATO’s Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan.
Latest News
Ghani extols virtues of peace, says it’s a basic right for all Afghans
President Ashraf Ghani said on Thursday that peace is not just a dream but a goal and Afghanistan has a road map to achieve it.
Speaking at a national youth debate – “Peacebuilding, Government-Building and Market-Building” – Ghani stated it is a fundamental right of a society to live in peace, something the Afghan people have been denied for 40 years.
The president said that maintaining a Republic system was of utmost importance and that power belongs to the people. He also said power can only be transferred from one person to another with the people’s consent.
On the issue of the peace process, Ghani said the roadmap for peace is not just about negotiations with the Taliban, but also about assurances from the world “that no one has the right to interfere in our territory”.
Ghani said: “The national, regional and international environment is ready for peace, but we must act with prudence and care. Our fundamental wish is to end 40 years of violence in the country, and we will not allow violence in any form.”
Latest News
Biden revokes Trump ban on many green card applicants
U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday revoked a proclamation from his predecessor that blocked many green card applicants from entering the United States, Reuters reported.
Former President Donald Trump issued the ban last year, saying it was needed to protect U.S. workers amid high unemployment due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Biden rejected that reasoning in a proclamation on Wednesday rescinding the visa ban and said it had prevented families from reuniting in the United States and harmed U.S. businesses.
Biden has pledged to reverse many of Trump’s hardline immigration policies.
Reuters reported that Biden left in place another ban on most foreign temporary workers.
In October, a federal judge in California blocked Trump’s ban on those foreign guest workers as it affected hundreds of thousands of U.S. businesses that fought the policy in court.
Curtis Morrison, a California-based immigration attorney, who represents people subject to the ban said Biden will now have to tackle a growing backlog of applications that have been held up for months as the pandemic shut down most visa processing by the State Department. The process could potentially take years, he said.
“It’s a backlog that Trump created,” Morrison said. “He broke the immigration system.”
The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment, Reuters reported.
