Ambassador Mashal Returns to Islamabad after Pakistan PM Retreated from His Remarks

(Last Updated On: March 28, 2019)

Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Atif Mashal has returned back to Islamabad after he was called back as a protest over reported comments by Imran Khan, the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said on Thursday.

In a statement, MoFA said that Mr. Mashal returned back to Islamabad after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan retreated from his previous remarks and discussion on the two countries’ relations.

Recently, it was reported that the Pakistani Prime Minister had suggested an interim government setup in Afghanistan to help end the impasse in the peace process.

Afghan government and politicians strongly reacted to Khan’s comments. MoFA summoned Pakistan’s deputy envoy and called Imran Khan’s remarks “irresponsible”.

Later on, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying that Khan’s comments had been taken out of context and misinterpreted.

Kabul and Islamabad relations have always been tense. Afghanistan has always blamed Pakistan for harboring and supporting the Taliban insurgent group and interfering in its internal affairs.