Health
Amazon ends COVID paid leave for U.S. workers
Giant online retailer Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) will end its paid time-off policy for employees with COVID-19 from May 2, the company told U.S.-based staff on Saturday.
The change follows the availability of COVID-19 vaccines and revised guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it said.
The U.S.-based staff will now get five days of excused, unpaid leave following a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, Amazon told workers in a message it provided to Reuters.
“We can continue to safely adjust to our pre-COVID policies,” the company said, citing the sustained easing of the pandemic, the availability of vaccines and treatments, and updated public health guidance.
The changes come amid a stream of challenges for Amazon after a recent effort to unionize some warehouses. In April, workers at its warehouse in New York City voted to form the first union.
On Saturday, Amazon said it is halting site-wide notifications of positive cases in facilities, unless required by law, as well as efforts to encourage vaccination.
In January, Amazon trimmed paid leave for workers with the virus to one week, or up to 40 hours. Before that, they got two weeks of paid time off for COVID-19.
Health
UNDP paid salaries of 26,000 health workers in last 8 months
The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has announced on Friday that the organization has paid the salaries of at least 26,000 health workers since the collapse of the former government.
The organization has reported that these numbers of health workers in 3,000 health centers are covered by the United Nations throughout Afghanistan.
According to UNDP’s report, ensuring that men and women have access to high-quality quality health care services is important and is one of our mission milestones in the country.
The World Bank previously gave hundreds of millions of dollars to Afghanistan to cover workers and other health care needs but cut off its support after the government in Kabul was no longer officially recognized by most countries.
Health
MSF raises concern over increase in measles cases in three provinces
Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) in Afghanistan has expressed concern about the rising incidence of measles in the country, saying that the provinces of Herat, Kunduz and Helmand are the most affected.
MSF said Wednesday that in the past week alone, 90 children with measles had been admitted to a special ward in Herat province.
Last week, the agency announced the opening of a special ward for measles patients at the provincial hospital, saying that it has now increased the ward to 60 beds.
Médecins Sans Frontières said in just a few days, all the beds in this ward were full of measles patients and now there is no room for other sick children.
According to MSF, Helmand and Kunduz provinces have had the highest number of measles cases in the past week.
This comes after the World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday warned that measles is on the rise among children in Afghanistan and that so far this year, at least 43,000 children have contracted the disease.
Of this, 214 children have died in the past three months from measles, WHO reported.
According to WHO, five percent of these deaths are children under the age of five, which is higher than last year.
While the Ministry of Health has not confirmed these numbers, officials have confirmed an outbreak of the disease and reported cases in Kunduz, Kabul and Helmand provinces.
Health
WHO, UNICEF hold meeting in Doha on priorities for Afghanistan health sector
The World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF are holding a high-level meeting in Qatari capital Doha on interim priorities for the health sector in Afghanistan over the next 18-24 months.
The meeting started on Tuesday and will wrap up on Thursday.
It includes delegates from WHO, UNICEF, Qatar, Afghanistan, donors, and other humanitarian organizations. Afghanistan is represented at the meeting by the acting minister of public health.
The meeting is expected to review progress and persistent gaps in humanitarian response and emergency risk management (including COVID-19, disease outbreaks, acute malnutrition) and identify options for addressing them, according to a WHO statement.
It is also convened to identify and prioritize the elements of a health system, including health workforce, supply chain management, coordination and governance and others, requiring support and short-term solution.
Delegates are expected to agree on approaches to support the implementation of the Afghanistan National Emergency Action Plan for Polio Eradication and leverage polio assets in support of other humanitarian and development needs.
According to the United Nations, over 24 million people will need humanitarian assistance this year. They face displacement, drought, food insecurity and malnutrition, COVID-19, and many other health challenges.
“Investing in the health and education of Afghanistan is an investment in the future of people who have suffered so much,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at the meeting. “WHO remains committed to working with all partners for a healthier, safer, fairer future for Afghanistan.”
Shanghai reports 38 new COVID deaths for April 30 versus 47 a day earlier
Amazon ends COVID paid leave for U.S. workers
Ukraine says Russia stole ‘several hundred thousand tonnes’ of grain
IEA visits orphans of former govt security forces ahead of Eid
43% of Afghan media outlets closed down within 3 months of IEA takeover: UN
Five killed in twin blasts in Herat
World Cup draw reveals U.S. to face England and Iran, as Spain meet Germany
Over 50% of Afghans want to leave their country – Gallup poll
Younis Khan, Umar Gul named as consultants of Afghan cricket team
11 IEA forces killed in Herat traffic accident
Interview – Karim Khurram discusses the collapse of the Republic and rise of IEA
Zerbena: Challenges in construction sector discussed
Saar: Calls for reopening of girls’ schools discussed
Tahawol: Mujahideen victory against Soviet invaders reviewed
Tahawol: Issue of IEA’s recognition discussed
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
Afghans using crypto to ‘safeguard’ their savings
-
Latest News5 days ago
US asset freezes worsen Afghan women’s suffering: UN experts
-
Latest News5 days ago
14 injured in Herat road accident
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan airline launches Kabul to Moscow route
-
World5 days ago
Three Chinese nationals among four killed in Pakistan blast
-
Latest News4 days ago
AWCC expands 3G service to remote areas in Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
MoI responds to Iran’s concerns; says Daesh eliminated by 98%
-
World4 days ago
Trump’s $10,000-a-day fine for ignoring subpoena kicks in -NY judge