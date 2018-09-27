Amarkhail Appointed As President’s Senior Advisor on Public, Political Affairs

(Last Updated On: September 27, 2018)

President Ashraf Ghani has appointed Ziaulhaq Amarkhail, the former Chief of Independent Election Commission (IEC) Secretariat, as his Senior Advisor on Public and Political Affairs.

Amarkhail is accused of paving the way for widespread electoral fraud during 2014 presidential elections.

At that time, He was forced to resign from his position after Presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah boycotted the counting of votes from the run-off election, accusing the IEC of being biased against him in the contest against his rival Ashraf Ghani.

Recently, Amarkhail nominated himself as one of the candidates in the upcoming parliamentary elections but was removed by the Independent Electoral Complaints Commission. He claimed that Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah is behind the decision of his removal.

This comes weeks after President Ghani appointed Ahmad Yousuf Nuristani, the former Head of IEC as a member of the Upper House of Parliament.