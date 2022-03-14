Latest News
Almost six million Afghans remain internally displaced: IOM
The International Organization of Migration (IOM) said in its latest report that currently almost six million Afghans are internally displaced, of which 4,442,933 are displaced due to conflict (76%) and 1,389,521 are displaced due to natural disasters (24%).
IOM stated in its latest report, issued Saturday, that Herat province, which hosts the most, currently has just under one million IDPs.
According to the report, 2021 was one of the worst years for the people and that 1.3 million Afghans were displaced internally last year alone.
“In 2021, an unprecedentedly high number of individuals were
displaced nationwide,” read the report.
IOM “estimates over 1.3 million Afghans fled their homes as IDPs in 2021. Sixty-two per cent of these IDPs displaced because of the conflict escalation due to international troop withdrawal over the summer months, which subsequently led to a rapid change of government”.
The IOM stated that over four million people have left Afghanistan in the past 11 years and that conflict and economic issues are the biggest reasons for people leaving Afghanistan and that most of the people cross borders into neighboring countries.
This latest report comes as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) continues to call on Afghans who fled the country amid the foreign troop withdrawal in August last year to return home to help rebuild the country.
Afghan embassy in DC to close
The Afghan embassy in Washington, which is under severe financial pressure and cut off from the new Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government in Kabul, will close down in the coming week, a senior State Department official confirmed Saturday.
Its diplomats, holdovers from the old government, now have a month to apply for US visas before being deported – though not back to Afghanistan, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity, AFP reported.
Around 100 diplomats currently work at the embassy in Washington or at Afghan consulates in Los Angeles and in New York, according to The New York Times.
Roughly one-fourth have yet to apply to remain in the US, the American official said.
“The Afghan Embassy and consulates are under severe financial pressure. Their bank accounts are not available to them,” the official told AFP.
He added, “we have no intention of accrediting diplomats who are appointed by the Taliban (IEA) at this time.”
The group will retain its current diplomatic status for 30 days.
The official said the State Department had “now made arrangements in cooperation with the Afghan Embassy to facilitate an orderly shutdown of operations in a way that would protect and preserve all diplomatic mission property in the United States until operations are able to resume,” AFP reported.
Afghan Film resumes operations after six-month stoppage
Afghanistan’s national film-making organization, Afghan Film, resumed operations on Sunday under the rule of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) with a screening of two documentaries.
The documentaries, The Salang Highway and the Company Bridge, were both produced by Afghan Film and are in line with the IEA’s regulations.
The director of Afghan Film Mawlavi Shafiullah Afghan said Sunday that the screening of the two documentaries were a celebration of cinema in Afghanistan being preserved.
He also said that future films will document the 20 years of war in Afghanistan, which will be a “bitter visual history” of the country.
“Cinema is influential in every sector of society, and more in the spiritual sector. We plan to work on films and serials, and women will work with us,” said the director of Afghan Film.
Afghan Film officials also confirmed that the organization is now operating under the leadership of the IEA, within the framework of Islam.
Atiqullah Azizi, Deputy Minister of Culture and Arts of the Ministry of Culture and Information meanwhile said the media and cinema play an important role in the establishment of an Islamic military.
“We keep Afghan films active and make films about the work and the severity of 20 years of destruction, and those who left Afghanistan and gave a bad image to the world, we tell them we will continue our work,” he said.
“During the jihad, we used two powers: the military and the videos, which show us the position of the cinema and are called influential parts for governments,” said Zabihullah Mujahid, deputy director of publications at the Ministry of Information and Culture.
One guest attending the screening, Noor Ahmed, said: “Cinema is influential in every sector of society, and more in the spiritual sector, we plan to work in films and series, and women will work with us.”
“I had never been to the cinema before and now is the first time we have come and we want the cinema to produce more in terms of understanding and literature,” said another participant, Ahmedullah.
Afghan Film officials say they are also working on films and series that show Afghan culture and traditions.
IEA hoping for Kabul airport deal with Turkey and Qatar
While attending the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister told Anadolu Agency on Saturday that he is “hopeful” an agreement will be reached with Turkey and Qatar on operating the airport services in Kabul.
Stating that an agreement had been secured on “a number of issues regarding Kabul Airport” with these two countries, Amir Khan Muttaqi said some issues remained to be resolved, Reuters reported.
Speaking on the sidelines of Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Muttaqi said: “I hope we can come to an agreement and put it into practice as soon as possible.”
In January, Qatar, Turkey, and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) agreed on “several key issues” to operate the Kabul airport.
Flights were suspended at Afghanistan’s main international airport in Kabul after the IEA took over in August and US and NATO troops destroyed equipment and a radar system at the facility before withdrawing, Reuters reported.
In late December, diplomatic sources told Anadolu Agency that Turkey and Qatar agreed to jointly operate Kabul International Airport.
On Friday, senior officials from Afghanistan, Qatar, and the US held a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the forum in Antalya.
Muttaqi met Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani and Thomas West, US special representative for Afghanistan.
The three-day high-level forum in the resort city of Antalya brought together participants from 75 countries, including 17 heads of state, 80 government ministers, and 39 representatives of international organizations, Reuters reported.
