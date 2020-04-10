Breaking News

Almost 150 SA Royal Family members tested positive for COVID-19

New York Times, reporting Health officials of Saudi Arabia, says Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz al Saud, the governor of Riyadh, has tested positive for COVID-19.

King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman are self-quarantined to stem the outbreak of the virus.

The exclusive hospital of the royal family has been ordered to dedicate 500 more beds.

It is believed that many thousand princes in Saudi Arabia have been traveling back and forth to Europe and that’s how they have exposed to the pandemic.

