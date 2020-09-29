Featured
Almost 100 dead as Armenia, Azerbaijan clashes continue
Almost 100 people, including civilians, have been killed as battles between Armenia and Azerbaijan continued Tuesday, for the third day, over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh territory.
Both Armenia and Azerbaijan said that heavy fighting had continued overnight.
The self-proclaimed authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh said 87 of their military personnel had been killed and 120 wounded since Sunday.
According to the Armenpress news agency, they put the fatality figure on the Azerbaijani side at nearly 400.
Azerbaijan has not revealed its military losses but has confirmed seven civilian deaths.
Although the fighting started in the Nagorno-Karabakh territory on Sunday, clashes appeared to be spilling over the border on Tuesday.
Armenia’s defense ministry said a passenger bus had been hit by an Azerbaijani drone in the eastern Armenian city of Vardenis. There were no reports of casualties.
Azerbaijan earlier said two Azerbaijani civilians had been killed in Armenian shelling in Azerbaijan on Monday, following the deaths of five people from the same family a day earlier, BBC reported.
The UN Security Council meanwhile is expected to hold emergency talks on the issue Tuesday.
Both sides have mobilized more soldiers and Turkey on Monday was reportedly sending in Syrian rebel fighters to help Azerbaijan.
In a statement on Tuesday, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said: “I am deeply disturbed by the reported loss of civilian lives and injuries, as well as damage to civilian property and infrastructure.”
She also urged “an immediate end to the fighting”.
Featured
Flash flood warning issued for nine provinces
Afghanistan’s Meteorological Department (AMD) on Tuesday issued a flash flood warning for nine provinces, including Kabul and Parwan.
AMD said on its website rain and possible flooding can be expected in Kabul, Kunar, Nuristan, Laghman, Kapisa, Panjshir, Parwan, Nangarhar and Badakhshan provinces over the next 24 hours.
Rainfall of between 10 and 20 mm has been forecast.
This warning comes after August’s torrential rain across 13 provinces left close to 200 people dead and thousands homeless.
The worst-hit province was Parwan, which saw torrents of water destroy hundreds of homes in the provincial capital Charikar.
Featured
14 killed, including five children, in Daikundi roadside explosion
At least 14 people were killed on Tuesday morning when the vehicle they were traveling in hit a roadside bomb.
The explosion happened in Kariz village in Kajran District, the Ministry of Interior confirmed.
The incident happened at about 9am. Seventeen civilians had been in the vehicle at the time of the explosion.
Those killed include seven women, five children and two men, officials confirmed. Three others were wounded.
A sharp rise in violence has been detected around the country in the past two months, with a marked increase in the use of IEDs by the Taliban – which largely affects civilians as they are planted along public roads.
Afghan security forces have however been detecting and defusing hundreds of these explosive devices around the country each week – putting their own lives at risk to do so.
Featured
Time to move past ‘conspiracy theories’, work together: Abdullah
Afghanistan’s chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation addressed an event at the Institute of Strategic Studies in Islamabad on Tuesday and said “peace is on the horizon” but that everyone needs to move beyond conspiracy theories, and “start looking at the region as one region.”
Everyone needs to draw on lessons learned and look at where the region could have been if the situation had been different, he said.
Abdullah stated he cannot emphasize enough the importance of current peace efforts which will benefit the entire region.
He told the delegates attending the event his job as the chairman of the HCNR is to help build consensus and promote reconciliation in order to seek a political settlement.
Again he said Afghanistan is very different to what it was in 2001 and is inclusive and respects the rights of people.
Both Afghanistan and Pakistan continue to pay a high price because of terrorism, he said adding that there are groups working as spoilers of the peace process.
He also stated that during his meeting with Pakistan’s national assembly on Monday night, he noticed the widespread interest in Pakistan to reach a peace settlement in Afghanistan.
He said Afghanistan is grateful for the steps Pakistan has taken to date around the peace efforts and thanked Pakistan for hosting millions of Afghan refugees.
Prior to Abdullah’s speech, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, said: “We do not want to meddle in your [Afghanistan’s] internal affairs. We respect your sovereignty, your independence and your territorial integrity”.
He said there had been “a paradigm shift” and Pakistan wants to be friends, not masters.
He also assured Kabul of Pakistan’s “complete support”.
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also said Afghan President Ashraf Ghani will visit Pakistan soon.
