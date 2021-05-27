Latest News
All-female Kam Air crew receive prestigious aviation award
Kam Air captain Veronica Boysova and her all-female crew have been awarded a prestigious AeroTime Aviation Achievement Award for their historic flight in February when Afghanistan witnessed an all-female crewed commercial passenger flight.
Now, crew members of this historic and groundbreaking event have joined the exclusive ranks of AeroTime Aviation Achievement Award recipients.
Speaking to Borysova, AeroTime stated that at the time of the February flight, the crew did not fully realize the significance of the journey ahead of them.
“We just met up as a group of friends, as a group of professionals, and prepared for our flight. We just wanted to take our passengers from Kabul to Herat and back,” said Borysova.
She said that the crew had been supported by the airline and they had felt excited to be taking part in the all-female flight.
“So, I don’t think that we actually realized how significant and historical it would be for the aviation industry and for Afghanistan, specifically until later on when it actually happened and articles were issued, and the video went out,” Borysova added.
AeroTime stated that when passengers boarded flight RQ103 on February 24, they had no clue what a special occasion they were about to witness.
“For passengers, it was a normal and routine flight,” explained Arefa Ahmadi, the flight purser.
“But for us, the flight was not a normal flight. Because in the history of Afghanistan, it was the first flight by only women. I’m very proud to have been chosen as a flight purser for that flight.
“The most important thing that we wanted to show to the world, and especially to Afghan women, was to believe in themselves and to strive to achieve their goals,” Ahmadi said.
According to AeroTime, first officer Mohadese Mirzaee, Kam Air’s first female Afghan pilot, said she was excited about the flight and the difference it was making for women in Afghanistan.
“For me personally, it wasn’t just another day at work. Deep inside I was waiting for this day for so long.
“I wanted to show to the world that the all-female crew of Afghanistan could fly this plane. As women, working side by side we can support each other and we can fly a plane and take people to wherever they want to be. We can connect people to their loved ones, bring a mother to her daughter or a son, bring loved ones to each other. So it was not just a normal day, it was a very rewarding experience.”
The award recognizes their dedication and commitment to their work, their promotion of equality in aviation, and their position as role models for the next generation of women to pursue their dreams.
When presenting the award, Vygaudas Usackas said: “I think it is a very powerful message to the Afghan people and to the world. Especially this year when peace negotiations and talks about reconciliation are going on. The future of Afghanistan lies in equal opportunities in respect of freedoms and women’s rights.” Usackas is a member of the AeroTime Global Advisory Board and served as the European Union’s Ambassador to Afghanistan from 2010 to 2013.
Legal director of Farah juvenile facility assassinated
Kobra, the legal director of Farah Juvenile Correctional Center, was assassinated on Wednesday night in the provincial capital, officials confirmed.
Farah police spokesman Khalid Hazrati said Kobra had left the city on Wednesday evening and had been killed by the Taliban the same night but that her body had only been found on Thursday morning in the village of Kokshib on the outskirts of Farah.
But sources say Kobra was abducted by unknown gunmen while on her way home and then killed. They said the abduction took place in PD4 of Farah city.
So far no group including the Taliban had claimed responsibility for the killing.
Seven civilians killed in mortar attack in Faryab
At least seven civilians were killed on Wednesday evening when a mortar hit a market in Qaisar district of Faryab province, officials said.
The 209th Shaheen Corps said the Taliban fired mortar shells at a market on Wednesday evening, killing seven civilians and wounding nine others.
People’s shops were also damaged in the incident, the Corps said.
Faryab police also said that two security force members were injured in the incident.
The Taliban have not yet commented.
Afghanistan’s COVID-19 third wave may peak in 10 days: MoPH
The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) warned Wednesday that the third wave of the COVID-19 infection may reach its peak in the next ten days.
The warning comes as 623 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the last 24 hours.
The ministry stated that 14 people have died of the virus while 193 others recovered in the past 24 hours.
The total number of cases has risen to 68,366 with 2,869 deaths and 56,711 recoveries.
The MoPH, meanwhile, stated this week that China will donate 700,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Afghanistan in the near future
Officials from the Public Health Ministry (MoPH) stated that the Chinese Sinopharm developed COVID-19 vaccine that will be donated has similar efficacy to the AstraZeneca vaccine.
According to the officials, the vaccine is 91 percent effective for people who have already had COVID-19, 76 percent effective for adults up to 50 years old, and 83 percent effective for people above the age of 50.
Afghanistan, so far, has administered 968,000 doses of AstraZeneca, which were donated by the Indian government, and COVAX.
