All Brits urged to contact embassy and leave Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: August 7, 2021)

The British Embassy in Kabul on Friday night updated it’s travel advisory to Afghanistan and urged all British nationals to leave the country as soon as possible.

According to a statement issued by the embassy, all British nationals in the country also need to contact the embassy.

British nationals are urged “to leave now because of the worsening security situation.”

“British nationals should call the British Embassy Kabul on +93 (0) 700 102 000 and select the option ‘Consular services for British nationals’ as soon as possible to confirm their departure plans,” read the statement.

“The British Embassy in Kabul remains open, and continues to support the Government of Afghanistan, including its efforts to counter terrorism, through diplomatic and development work and support to the security sector,” the statement read.

A British Embassy spokesperson said:

“The safety of British nationals is our top priority. We regularly assess and update our advice on the risk to the safety and security of British nationals overseas. Our Travel Advice already advised against all travel to Afghanistan and already urged people to consider leaving. We have been consistently clear that the security situation is uncertain.

“The British Embassy in Kabul remains open. We, of course, take the protection of our staff extremely seriously and keep our security under constant review,” the statement read.