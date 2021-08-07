Latest News
All Brits urged to contact embassy and leave Afghanistan
The British Embassy in Kabul on Friday night updated it’s travel advisory to Afghanistan and urged all British nationals to leave the country as soon as possible.
According to a statement issued by the embassy, all British nationals in the country also need to contact the embassy.
British nationals are urged “to leave now because of the worsening security situation.”
“British nationals should call the British Embassy Kabul on +93 (0) 700 102 000 and select the option ‘Consular services for British nationals’ as soon as possible to confirm their departure plans,” read the statement.
“The British Embassy in Kabul remains open, and continues to support the Government of Afghanistan, including its efforts to counter terrorism, through diplomatic and development work and support to the security sector,” the statement read.
A British Embassy spokesperson said:
“The safety of British nationals is our top priority. We regularly assess and update our advice on the risk to the safety and security of British nationals overseas. Our Travel Advice already advised against all travel to Afghanistan and already urged people to consider leaving. We have been consistently clear that the security situation is uncertain.
“The British Embassy in Kabul remains open. We, of course, take the protection of our staff extremely seriously and keep our security under constant review,” the statement read.
Latest News
Bidens orders B-52s to target Taliban insurgents
US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and Spectre gunships to target Taliban insurgents in Afghanistan who are advancing towards three key cities.
The B-52 bombers are being supported by the AC-130 Spectre gunships which are armed with a 25mm Gatling gun, a 40mm Bofors cannon and a 105mm M102 cannon – which can provide pinpoint accurate fire from the air, the UK’s Daily Mail and AFP reported.
The Taliban have been advancing across Afghanistan since May, following Biden’s announcement that all foreign troops would be gone by September 11.
AFP reported that earlier Saturday, the Taliban captured Sheberghan city in Jawzjan province. However officials have not yet confirmed this.
If Sheberghan has fallen to the Taliban, this will be the second provincial capital to fall to the insurgents over the past 24 hours after Zaranj in Nimroz province fell on Friday.
The Taliban are also pressing Herat city, Lashkargah city in Helmand and Kandahar city.
Latest News
Ghani discusses crisis in north with Marshal Dostum
President Ashraf Ghani on Saturday met with the former vice president, Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum, to discuss the current situation in Afghanistan, in particular, the situation in the northern provinces, the Presidential Palace (ARG) said in a series of tweets.
This comes amid heavy fighting in numerous provinces around the country, including Dostum’s home province of Jawzjan.
In line with Ghani’s calls last week for the people of Afghanistan to support the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces, Dostum in turn said: “It is time to stand by ANDSF to defend the values and provide security.”
Heavy clashes are ongoing in Dostum’s hometown, Sheberghan, the capital of Jawzjan.
Early Saturday, reports indicated that over 100 public uprising forces had arrived in the city to support the ANDS in their fight against the Taliban.
Ehsan Niro, a spokesman for Dostum-led Junbish-i-Islami Party, stated that the two sides have discussed the security situation, especially the security of northern provinces as well as Kabul and the safety of Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport.
According to Niro, Dostum has suggested that a “military situation” be declared amid increasing attacks by the Taliban across the country.
Niro said Ghani welcomed Dostum’s suggestion and that people can expect a big change in the military situation in the next few days.
Neither Niro nor officials have elaborated on this apparent suggestion nor on the changes that will reportedly be made.
Latest News
Messi to leave Barcelona after new deal falls apart
Argentina football star Lionel Messi will leave Barcelona after 21 years following a breakdown in contract negotiations.
According to a statement issued by the club, the new deal fell apart on Thursday. As a result, Messi will now not sign a new contract and will leave the club.
The Argentine star’s latest deal expired this summer but he was expected to commit to a new contract ahead of the new season.
Messi held talks with the club on Thursday and although both parties hoped to reach an agreement that would see Messi remain at Camp Nou, Goal news reported the understanding is that there were discrepancies which led to the deal collapsing .
