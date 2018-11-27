Alipoor Apologizes, Pledges to Lay Down Arms

(Last Updated On: November 27, 2018)

Commander Alipoor has apologized for his actions and asked for forgiveness from the government after he was released on bill with meditation of Second Vice President Sarwar Danish and elders.

Following two days of violent demonstration in the capital Kabul which led to traffic disruptions and roads closure in the city, Alipoor also known as commander ‘Shamsher’ was released on Monday from the detention of National Directorate of Security (NDS).

“If I made any mistake, I apologize for it and I ask the government officials to forgive me,” Alipoor said. “I am ready to register my weapons and military equipment in the government.”

The commander, meanwhile, said that he will stay in Kabul until the allegations against him being investigated by the judiciary institutions.

“Commander Alipoor will live in Kabul, he lived in Kabul in the past and will stay here,” said Feda Mohammad Sherzai, a close figure to the commander said.

According to the security institutions, at least 84 military personnel have sustained injuries in the two-day violent protest against the arrest of commander Alipoor. The protesters, however, claimed that at least seven of their fellows have been killed and 20 others wounded by the security forces, following the demonstration.

The NDS, however, said the agency was in search of arresting Alipoor, adding that the commander formed an armed group comprised of 150 uprising forces two years ago and since then he has taken extortions and used forces people.