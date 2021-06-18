Latest News
Al-Qaida could regroup in Afghanistan in 2 years: AP
An extremist group like al-Qaida may be able to regenerate in Afghanistan and pose a threat to the US within two years of the American military’s withdrawal from the country, reported Associated Press (AP) on Thursday.
It was the most specific public forecast of the prospects for a renewed international terrorist threat from Afghanistan since President Joe Biden announced in April that all U.S. troops would withdraw by Sept. 11.
At a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., asked Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Gen. Mark Milley whether they rated the likelihood of a regeneration of al-Qaida or the Islamic State group in Afghanistan as small, medium or large.
“I would assess it as medium,” Austin replied. “I would also say, senator, that it would take possibly two years for them to develop that capability.”
Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and a veteran of the war in Afghanistan, said he agreed.
“I think that if certain other things happen — if there was a collapse of the government or the dissolution of the Afghan security forces — that risk would obviously increase, but right now I would say ‘medium’ and about two years or so,” Milley said.
Their responses underscored the overall military fears about the consequences of a complete, unconditional withdrawal. Military leaders over the past few years have pushed back against administration efforts — including at times by then-President Donald Trump — to pull out of Afghanistan by a certain date, rather than basing troop numbers on the security conditions on the ground.
Milley also acknowledged that a collapse of the government or takeover by the Taliban could have broader impacts on the strides women have made in Afghanistan. And the military has said it will be far more difficult to collect intelligence on terror groups in the country, if there is no American presence there.
Once the withdrawal is completed, U.S. military and intelligence agencies’ ability to monitor and counter extremist groups inside Afghanistan will be limited, but the Pentagon says it will use “over-the-horizon” forces to keep a lid on the threat. The hope is to place surveillance aircraft and other assets in one or more neighboring countries, but no such arrangements have yet been made. That means the counterterrorism effort will have to be conducted from bases farther away, in the Persian Gulf area.
A related concern is that the Taliban, which are seeking greater political leverage in Kabul and could attempt to take power, may retain its associations with al-Qaida, whose presence in Afghanistan was the reason the U.S. invaded in the first place. U.S. officials have questioned whether the Taliban will fulfill a promise made in a February 2020 agreement with the Trump administration to disassociate itself from al-Qaida and to prevent any extremist group from launching attacks on the U.S. from Afghan soil.
The Biden administration has acknowledged that a full U.S. troop withdrawal is not without risks, but argued that waiting for a better time to end U.S. involvement in the war is a recipe for never leaving, while extremist threats fester elsewhere.
“We cannot continue the cycle of extending or expanding our military presence in Afghanistan, hoping to create ideal conditions for the withdrawal, and expecting a different result,” Biden said, when announcing the withdrawal plan in April. He added, “It’s time to end America’s longest war.”
The U.S. invaded Afghanistan after the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks on America, when the Taliban allowed al-Qaida safe haven in the country. The key goal of U.S and coalition troops in Afghanistan since then has been to prevent a resurgence and another attack against America or other allies.
Military leaders have consistently said that combat operations in Afghanistan have greatly reduced the number of al-Qaida there. But they say that both al-Qaida and IS continue to aspire to attack America.
The Pentagon has said the U.S. withdrawal after nearly 20 years in Afghanistan is a little more than half completed, and U.S.-led coalition partners also are leaving.
COVID-19
US locks down embassy in Kabul amid COVID-19 surge
The U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan ordered a near-complete lockdown Thursday because of a massive spike in coronavirus cases among employees, reported Associated Press.
Already on uncertain footing due to the imminent withdrawal of American forces from the country, the embassy in Kabul ordered remaining staffers into virtual isolation to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which has already killed at least one person, sent 114 into quarantine and forced several people to be medically evacuated.
The embassy said in a notice to employees that almost all group activities, including work meetings and recreational gatherings, are banned because intensive care units at military medical facilities in Afghanistan are at full capacity and the number of cases has forced it to establish temporary COVID-19 wards to care for patients requiring oxygen.
It said the restrictions would remain in place until the chain of transmission is broken. Violators will be removed from the country on the next available flight. The notice said 95% of the cases involved people who have not been vaccinated or fully vaccinated against the virus and urged all staff to take advantage of available vaccines at the embassy.
“We must break the chain of transmission to protect one another and ensure the mission’s ability to carry out the nation’s business,” the acting U.S. ambassador, Ross Wilson, said in the notice. “Restrictions will continue until the chain of transmission is broken.”
“We are all in this together and rely on your cooperation during this difficult time,” he said. “We can only return to normal operations with the cooperation of everyone.”
The restrictions confine all personnel at the Kabul embassy to their living quarters except to get food alone or to exercise or relax outside by themselves. This requirement bans all sports and means personnel must stay at least 20 feet from others unless they are wearing a mask.
The announcement was distributed to journalists and others by the American Foreign Service Association, the union that represents U.S. diplomats.
“At a time when the U.S. military withdrawal is accelerating, attacks on Afghan and coalition forces are intensifying and the U.S. is seeking to establish a stable and positive presence in Afghanistan after the withdrawal, the damage to our national security and national interests is potentially grave,” the association said of the outbreak.
It also issued a call for the Biden administration to require all staffers at all U.S. embassies and consulates abroad to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of their employment.
The State Department acknowledged that Afghanistan is suffering an “intense third wave of COVID-19 cases” and that the embassy had “adjusted” operations to deal with an outbreak among employees for health and safety reason but declined to discuss specifics.
Spokesman Ned Price told reporters that vaccines are available to all staffers and encouraged, but said there was no current requirement to be vaccinated.
Staffing levels at the Kabul embassy have already been significantly reduced pending the completion of the withdrawal of U.S. and NATO forces from Afghanistan, which President Joe Biden has ordered to be complete by the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the United States on Sept. 11, 2001.
All personnel who had jobs that did not require their physical presence at the embassy had been sent to other locations to telework in April shortly after Biden’s announcement.
Families of victims call on Int’l community to investigate school bombing
The families of victims of the girls’ school bombing in Dasht-e-Barchi in Kabul have called on international organizations to investigate the attack.
About 40 days after the attack on the Sayeed-ul-Shuhada school in which hundreds of people including school girls were killed or wounded, the families of victims stated that the culprits have not yet been identified and the Afghan forces failed to maintain security in the west of the city.
They also called on the international community to recognize the attack as an act of “genocide” as a specific ethnicity was targeted in the incident.
Sabr Gul Alizada, a student of Sayeed-ul-Shuhada, stated: “all human rights organizations, the EU, the United Nations, and other international bodies have to recognize this incident as genocide in order to condemn this attack.
Mohammad Saqi, the grandfather of one of the victims, called on the government to maintain security so that students could pursue their education.
“I wish, we would not witness the loss of our loved ones again. We just want security,” he said.
Mohammad Mohaqiq, President Ashraf Ghani’s political and security adviser, last week called on the UN Security Council to recognize the attacks on the Hazara community during the last few years in Afghanistan as an act of genocide.
Mohaqiq in a statement said that the attacks on civilians are not justified and is “a clear example of crime against humanity and genocide.”
Highlighting attacks on Sayeed-ul-Shuhada High School, Dasht-e-Barchi Maternity Ward, Maiwand Wrestling club and several attacks during prayers in Mosques, Mohaqiq said:
“People who are killed in schools and educational and other centers were civilians, harmless and children, and their massacre has no justification and is a clear example of a crime against humanity and genocide.”
He noted that the UN Security Council (UNSC) should take precautionary measures against such attacks.
“The UNSC should recognize the killing of Hazaras as an act of genocide and the perpetrators should be subjected to sanctions,” Mohaqiq said.
Earlier, Tomas Niklasson, Special Envoy of the European Union for Afghanistan, also stated that “targeting Hazaras” must be stopped.
“Targeting Hazaras must stop and crimes be investigated,” he said.
Meanwhile, the German Embassy in Afghanistan stated: “We are dismayed by the unjustifiable continuation of violence against Afghan civilians and in particular also the Hazara community.”
“Our thoughts are with the victims and the grieving families. Violence must stop – Afghans deserve peace,” the embassy stated.
The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) had also called on the Afghan government to grant special protection to Hazaras and the community in Dasht-e-Barchi.
The AIHRC stated that it was the government’s duty to protect the Hazara community against crimes against humanity, ethnic cleansing, or genocide.
The AIHRC stated that government has an obligation to “protect the population at risk of war crimes, crimes against humanity, ethnic cleansing or genocide.”
“The Afghan government has an obligation under International Humanitarian Law (IHL) and International Human Rights Law to protect the population at risk of war crimes, crimes against humanity, ethnic cleansing or genocide and international law obliges the government to take measures to end and prevent genocide and war crimes, crimes against humanity and persecution on the basis of ethnicity and gender,” the statement read.
