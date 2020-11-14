Latest News
Al-Qaeda’s second highest leader Was Killed in Iran: New York Times
The New York Times quoting intelligence officials said, that Abu Muhammad al-Masri, al Qaeda’s second-highest leader, accused of being one of the masterminds of the deadly 1998 attacks on American embassies in Africa, was killed in Iran three months ago.
The report says that Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah, who went by the nom de guerre Abu Muhammad al-Masri, was gunned down on the streets of Tehran by two assassins on a motorcycle on Aug. 7, the anniversary of the embassy attacks.
Al-Masri was killed along with his daughter, Miriam, the widow of Osama bin Laden’s son Hamza bin Laden, the report says.
The attack was carried out by Israeli operatives at the behest of the United States, according to four of the officials. It is unclear what role if any was played by the United States, which had been tracking the movements of Mr. al-Masri and other Qaeda operatives in Iran for years, the report says.
Al-Masri, who was about 58, was one of Al Qaeda’s founding leaders and was thought to be first in line to lead the organization after its current leader, Ayman al-Zawahri, according to NY Times.
US authorities had offered a $10-million reward for any information leading to his capture.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry “strongly” denied the report and said there were no Al-Qaeda “terrorists” on Iranian soil.
“From time to time, Washington and Tel Aviv try to tie Iran to such groups by lying and leaking false information to the media in order to avoid responsibility for the criminal activities of this group and other terrorist groups in the region,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said.
The report of al-Masri’s killing comes weeks after the killing of two other senior al Qaeda leaders in Afghanistan by local security forces.
In October, Afghan security forces killed Abu Muhsin al-Masri, another person on the FBI’s terrorist list, while the Afghan government this month announced that it had killed yet another senior al Qaeda commander.
Mastermind of Kabul University attack arrested
First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said Saturday that the mastermind of the attack on Kabul university has been arrested.
Speaking at a 6:30 am session with other officials, Saleh said that the mastermind of the attack on Kabul University, whose name is “Adel”, from Panjshir province, was a student at the Kabul Faculty of Sharia three years ago.
Saleh said that based on the information received from local people, Adel disappeared from the area three years ago, and according to him, he went to Khost province to join the Haqqani network and receive combat training.
Adel was recruited by Sanaullah, a member of Haqqani network.
“He says he [Adel] was told to do something to put pressure on the government and appear weak and inefficient in people’s minds,” Saleh said on his facebook page.
Adel had received weapons from Haqqni netwok from Khost province and was receiving instructions from Sanaullah, a member of Haqqni netwok.
Last Monday Saleh gave an update on the attack on Kabul University and said attackers blew themselves up with handgrenades when they realised special forces were closing in on them through the roof of the building.
According to Saleh, the attackers had done this in a bid to erase their fingerprints so that they could not be identified.
He said they committed suicide in the end, using handgrenades.
Saleh also said efforts were being made using advanced technology with the help of foreign allies to identify the bodies, but stressed he could not disclose further progress due to the sensitivity of the investigation at this stage.
He also did not say how many attackers killed themselves.
Suicide car bomber killed before reaching his target: MoD
A suicide attacker with a car bomb was identified and killed by Afghan National Security Forces on Friday evening in Helmand province, the ministry of defense said in a statement.
According to the ministry’s statement the suicide attacker, in an explosive-laden car, had planned to target an Afghan National Army base in Gerishk district but was identified by security forces and killed before he could reach the base.
The 215 Maiwand Army Corps also confirmed the incident.
The Corps said the Taliban wanted to target an army base but their plan was.
“The car was identified by the base forces and [the attacker] was shot dead from a long distance,” read the statement.
Meanwhile, the ministry of defense said that in a separate incident on Friday morning two suicide attackers were identified and killed by security forces before they could attack Afghan Forces in Grabzo district of Khost province.
No more details were provided by the ministry.
Taliban has not yet commented.
No progress in Doha talks: Abdullah
Abdullah Abdullah, Head of the High Council for National Reconciliation said Friday that no progress has been made in the Doha intra-Afghan talks.
Addressing the Herat Security Dialogue, Abdullah stated that so far, no decision has been made to return the government’s negotiating delegation from Doha.
He noted that the Taliban’s calculation about using the “increasing violence” to gain concessions in the peace negotiation is “a mistake.”
“No progress has been made. What is the solution today? Shall we ask the delegation to return and tell them (delegates) your presence [in Doha] is no longer necessary because you have not reached a conclusion,” Abdullah said.
Abdullah added that spiking violence by the Taliban means the continuation of conflict in the war-weary country.
“The government should not ignore security challenges while engaging in small (less important) issues.”
Meanwhile, Former Donald Trumps’ National Security Advisor H. R. McMaster also believes that the US-Taliban deal has put Afghanistan in a bad situation.
McMaster stated that Iran and Pakistan at least should not play a destructive role in the Afghan peace process and “UAE, Saudi Arabia even China should not continue support to the Taliban.”
This comes as First Vice President, Amrullah Saleh, in the same meeting stated that the Afghan government did not recognize the US-Taliban deal which was signed late in February in Doha.
“We did not welcome the deal. We did not approve of the deal. We just said that we noted the Doha deal. The deal will be imposed on us if we used a strong term,” said Saleh. “
None of the Taliban commanders know about the Doha deal. They (Taliban commander) say that they are ordered to increase violence and attack cities,” he added.
