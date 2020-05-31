COVID-19
Al-Aqsa Mosque reopens to worshippers – Jerusalem
After over two months of lockdown for the Coronavirus, Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque compound has been reopened, international news agencies.
Tens of thousands of mosques across Saudi Arabia reopen for the first time in more than two months. The Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, the third holiest site for Muslims after Saudi Arabia’s Mecca and Medina, also reopened for prayer. https://t.co/0K8vdvjkDs
The Council of Islamic Waqf, which oversees Muslim sites on the complex, said the restriction was lifted after the virus’ spread slowed down locally.
The council also imposed some precautionary measures to reduce the risk of contagion at Islam’s third-holiest site.
That is, worshippers must wear face masks and bring personal prayer rugs should they wish to pray in the mosque or on the grounds.
It worth mentioning that the Al-Aqsa Mosque which is located in the Old City of Jerusalem, is the third holiest site in Islam.
The mosque was built on top of the Temple Mount, known as the Al Aqsa Compound or Haram-e-Sharif in Islam.
Celebrating the reopening, dozens of Muslims gathered in front of the large wooden doors, pronouncing, “God is greatest, we will protect Al-Aqsa with our soul and blood.”
Reportedly, the resumption of prayers capped a somber period for Jerusalem’s Muslims, who this year marked the fasting month of Ramadan and the Eid al-Fitr holiday without their usual daily visits to Al-Aqsa Mosque.
Coronavirus: Positive cases increase in Afghanistan
Covid19 update; cases hike to 14,525 in Afghanistan
With 866 new cases of the Coronavirus, the number of infections has reached 14,525 in Afghanistan.
In the past 24 hours, 866 new cases of the virus have been reported in the country as follows:
Kabul 411, Herat 177, Balkh 39, Nangarhar 35, Takhar 29, Paktia 28, Parwan 27, Badghis 26, Baghlan 19, Logar 19, Kunduz 16, Kapisa 15, Ghazni 10, Panjshir six, Badakhshan four, Kunar four, Maidan Wardak three, and Faryab two cases.
According to the Ministry of Public Health, three patients have just died of the virus, bringing the death toll to 249 in Afghanistan.
In the meantime, 44 patients of the virus have been cured and discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of the recoveries to 1,303.
The MOPH warns of the dire consequences as nearly 900 new cases of the Coronavirus were reported in a single day.
It adds that the number of new cases and deaths in the country would increase significantly if people keep a reluctance to fight the virus, highlighting that the main reason for the rapid spread of the virus is people’s indifference to the pandemic and non-compliance with the health guidelines.
ATN employee Sulaiman Yousufi dies of Coronavirus
COVID19 took the life of an employee of the Ariana International Television Network.
Sulaiman Yousufi, an employee of Ariana News and Ariana TV, died of coronavirus today.
Mr. Sulaiman Yousufi was infected by the Coronavirus a few days ago and died early today after severe suffering from respiratory troubles.
Yousufi had been working in the transportation department of Ariana TV and Ariana News for over a decade.
He is survived by a son and two daughters.
