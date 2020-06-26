COVID-19
Akhtar-e Maskhara dies of Coronavirus
Faqir Nabi, an Afghan actor, died of Coronavirus on Friday morning, his family members confirmed.
According to his family, Nabi, 67, was suffering COVID-19 in the past few days and he passed away at a hospital in Kabul.
Faqir Nabi was known for Dust in 2016, Akhtar-e Maskhara in 1981, and Siamoi Wa Jallali in 1978.
It comes as Afghanistan Coronavirus cases surpass 30,000, with recording 276 new cases in the past 24 hours.
The Ministry of Public Health said Friday that eight COVID-19 patients died in the past 24 hours, bringing the total fatalities to 683 in the country.
Meanwhile, 132 people have been discharged from the hospital after recovering their health.
So far, 30451 people have been infected with the virus, while 10306 others were recovered from the virus.
COVID-19
Coronavirus: Spread of COVID-19 in Afghanistan discussed
COVID-19
Afghanistan records 36 new Coronavirus deaths
Afghanistan has recorded 36 new Coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Public Health said on Thursday.
According to the ministry, the cases were recorded as follows: Kabul 5, Nangarhar 11, Takhar 3, Kunduz 2, Kunar 1, Helmand 1, Farah 3, Panjsher 5, Paktika 1, Sar-e-Pul 4, bringing the total fatalities to 675.
The ministry said that 460 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in the past 24 hours.
In Coronavirus surveillance released on Thursday, the MoPH said that 166 people in Kabul, 59 people in Herat, 69 people in Paktia, 5 people in Nangarhar, 38 people in Takhar, 3 people in Bamyan, 18 people in Baghlan, one person in Logar, 24 people in Kunduz, 13 people in Maidan Wardak, 7 people in Badakhshan, one person in Laghman, 2 people in Kunar, 25 people in Kapisa, and 29 people in Daikundi were tested positive for Coronavirus in the last 24 hours.
It brings the total number of confirmed Coronavirus cases to 30175 in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, 305 Coronavirus patients have been recovered and fully discharged from the hospitals in the last 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries to 10,174 in Afghanistan.
The pandemic has killed over 482,923 worldwide, with 9,440,535 infections, while recoveries have reached 4,754,755, according to Johns Hopkins University.
COVID-19
Afghanistan COVID-19 cases rise to 29,715 with 639 deaths
The total number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in Afghanistan rose to 29,715 on Wednesday, a 234 increase from 29,481 a day earlier.
The statistics came in Coronavirus surveillance issued by the Ministry of Public Health.
According to the ministry, 234 new cases – Kabul 124, Herat 34, Nangarhar 10, Bamyan 24, Badghis 8, Logar 3, Parwan 2, Badakhshan 6, Laghman 2, Kunar 7, Panjsher 3, Kapisa 7, Diakundi 4 – were recorded in the past 24 hours.
The number of deaths has also gone up to 639 on Wednesday, up from 618 the previous day.
Meanwhile, 609 Coronavirus patients have been recovered and fully discharged from the hospitals in the last 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries to 9,869 in Afghanistan.
The COVID-19 has spread to almost all countries across the globe since its first case was detected in China. The US, Brazil, and Russia are currently the worst-hit states.
The pandemic has killed over 477,807 worldwide, with 9,273,773 infections, while recoveries have reached 4,645,628, according to Johns Hopkins University.
