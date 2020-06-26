Akhtar-e Maskhara dies of Coronavirus

(Last Updated On: June 26, 2020)

Faqir Nabi, an Afghan actor, died of Coronavirus on Friday morning, his family members confirmed.

According to his family, Nabi, 67, was suffering COVID-19 in the past few days and he passed away at a hospital in Kabul.

Faqir Nabi was known for Dust in 2016, Akhtar-e Maskhara in 1981, and Siamoi Wa Jallali in 1978.

It comes as Afghanistan Coronavirus cases surpass 30,000, with recording 276 new cases in the past 24 hours.

The Ministry of Public Health said Friday that eight COVID-19 patients died in the past 24 hours, bringing the total fatalities to 683 in the country.

Meanwhile, 132 people have been discharged from the hospital after recovering their health.

So far, 30451 people have been infected with the virus, while 10306 others were recovered from the virus.