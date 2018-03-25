Airstrikes Kill 10 Taliban Militants in N. Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: March 25, 2018 11:17 am)

10 Taliban militants were killed and four others wounded as airstrikes targeted them in the northern Kunduz province, said local authorities.

Nematullah Temori, spokesman of Kunduz governor told Ariana News that the airstrikes were carried out last night in Imam Saheb and Aqtash districts of the province.

He added that not harms has been hit to the civilians.

Kunduz residents and local authorities have many times appealed for restoring military operations against the militants as they have allegedly been prepared for another heavy attack on the provincial center.

The Taliban militants have overrun Kunduz capital city twice since 2001 spreading broad concerns among Afghan citizens and international partners of Afghan defense and security forces.