Airstrike Kills Taliban’s “Most Dangerous” Commander in Zabul: MoD

(Last Updated On: November 10, 2019)

Mullah Hamdo, Taliban’s military head for Zabul’s Shinkay district was killed in an airstrike early on Saturday morning, Ministry of Defense (MoD) said in a statement.

According to the statement, two of Hamdo’s body guards were also killed alongside him.

In the statement, MoD describes Mullah Hamdo as a key Taliban commander, main planner of suicide attacks and bombings, and responsible man for making mines and car bombs in Zabul province.

The statement further that Hamdo had a close relationship with Al Qaeda members.

Zabul is a volatile province in southern Afghanistan.

On September, a Taliban’s car bomb killed at least 30 people in the province.