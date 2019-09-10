Airstrike Kills Key Taliban Commander in Paktia

(Last Updated On: September 10, 2019)

A key Taliban commander, Allah Noor, was killed along seven other militants in airstrikes conducted by the Resolute Support mission in eastern Paktia province, a police official said on Tuesday.

The operation was conducted in Sarkal village of Aryob Zazi district over Taliban hideouts on Monday afternoon.

Provincial police spokesman Sardar Wali Tabasom told Ariana News that three other Taliban militants were also among the deaths.

The three Taliban commanders identified as Zahid also known as Fedaee, Shamal known as Wafadar, and Gul Nazar known as Abubakar.

According to the police official, a Taliban vehicle was also destroyed during the operation.

Taliban has not made a comment about the report yet.