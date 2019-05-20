Airstrike Kills Civilians in Helmand

(Last Updated On: May 20, 2019)

At least three civilians have been killed and eight others injured as a result of airstrikes in southern Helmand province of Afghanistan, an official said on Monday.

Provincial governor spokesman Omar Zwak said that the incident took place last night in Gerishk district of the province.

He added that the airstrikes have hit two civilian houses in Zanboli area of the district.

Immediately, it was not clear whether the strikes were carried out by foreigners or Afghan forces.

Meanwhile, local residents of the area claim that five people were killed and 10 others injured as a result of the bombing.

The wounded people have been taken to Lashkargah emergency hospital for treatment.

Helmand is among the volatile provinces in the south of Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgent group have a huge presence in a number of its districts.

This comes days after an American airstrike accidentally killed at least eight policemen in the province.

The police had requested air support after a Taliban attack near their outpost near the Lashkar Gah city of Helmand province.