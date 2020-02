(Last Updated On: February 1, 2020)

An airstrike in Moqor district of Badghis province last night, killed all six members of a family.

According to witnesses, a residence in Ander village of Moqor district came under airstrike last night that killed all members of a family.

A member of Badghis provincial council, confirms that a residential place was attacked.

He adds that it is not yet known whether the Afghan or foreign air forces have conducted the attack.

Local officials in Badghis have not commented in this regard.