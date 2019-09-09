Airstrike Kills 7 Members of a Family in Maidan Wardak

(Last Updated On: September 9, 2019)

Seven members of a family have been killed in an airstrike in Sayed Abad district of Maidan Wardak province, local residents said on Monday.

According to the local residents, the airstrike has targeted a civilian vehicle late on Sunday, killing seven members of the family.

Local residents further claimed that five people including women and children who were living in a nearby house have been injured in the incident too.

On Monday, angry protesters brought the dead bodies to Kabul-Kandahar highway and briefly closed the road to traffic.

Provincial police chief confirmed the incident, saying a delegation have been tasked to investigate the incident.

However, the Afghan ministry of defense said that the airstrike has killed nine Taliban militants in the area.

Recently, President Ashraf Ghani approved the resignation of former Afghan intelligence chief Mohammad Massoum Stanekzai after Afghan forces accused of killing four brothers in an operation in eastern Nangahar province of Afghanistan.