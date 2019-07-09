Airstrike Kills 7 Members of a Family in Baghlan

(Last Updated On: July 9, 2019)

Seven members of a single family including women and children have been killed in an airstrike in northern Baghlan province of Afghanistan on Monday night.

According to the local sources, the airstrike hit a civilian house in Ketab Khail area of Pul-e-Khumri City.

The victims include a woman, two girls, and four boys including a newborn baby.

Local residents said that the father of the family has been injured in the attack as well.

Residents claimed that there were no clashes in the area and the air forces have targeted the area without any reason.

Immediately, it was unknown if the attack was carried out by Afghan Air Forces or foreign forces in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, provincial officials confirmed the attack, saying the incident will be investigated.