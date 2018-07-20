Airstrike Kills 20 Civilians in Kunduz

(Last Updated On: July 20, 2018 5:00 pm)

Afghan security forces with support of coalition forces launched air raid on Chardara district in northern Kunduz province on early Thursday, killing at least 20 civilians and injuring a dozen others, local residents and officials said.

The airstrike was conducted on three residential houses in Sarak Bala village of Chardara district, leaving many civilians dead including women and children, local residents said.

Confirming the incident, the provincial governor’s spokesman Nimatullah Timory said that a delegation has been dispatched to the district to probe the incident.

The Defense Ministry spokesman Mohammad Radmanish, however, confirmed the death of 14 civilians in the airstrike .

It was the third airstrike in Kunduz which caused casualties to civilians after an airstrike in Dasht-e-Archi district that left over 100 dead to civilians mostly children.