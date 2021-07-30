Latest News
Airlift begins for Afghans who worked for US during its longest war
Some 200 Afghans were set to begin new lives in the United States on Friday as an airlift got underway for translators and others who risk Taliban retaliation because they worked for the United States during its 20-year war in Afghanistan, U.S. officials said.
The operation to evacuate U.S.-affiliated Afghans and family members comes as the U.S. troop pullout nears completion and government forces struggle to repulse Taliban advances.
The first planeload of 200 evacuees arrived at Fort Lee, a military base in Virginia, for final paperwork processing and medical examinations.
The Afghans are being granted Special Immigrant Visas (SIV) entitling them to bring their families. As many as 50,000 or more people ultimately could be evacuated in “Operation Allies Refuge”.
“These arrivals are just the first of many as we work quickly to relocate SIV-eligible Afghans out of harm’s way — to the United States, to U.S. facilities abroad, or to third countries — so that they can wait in safety while they finish their visa applications,” President Joe Biden said in a statement.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a separate statement that the U.S. would continue to use “the full force of our diplomatic, economic, and development toolkit” to support the Afghan people after the United States’ longest war.
The first group of arrivals is among some 2,500 SIV applicants and family members who have almost completed the process, clearing them for evacuation, said Russ Travers, Biden’s deputy homeland security adviser.
The Afghans were expected to remain at Fort Lee for up to seven days before joining relatives or host families across the country.
The evacuees underwent “rigorous background checks” and COVID-19 tests, Travers added. Some were already vaccinated, and the rest will be offered shots at Fort Lee.
Approximately 300 U.S. service members from several installations will provide logistics, temporary lodging, and medical support at Fort Lee, said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.
Around 75,000 other Afghans have been resettled in the United States in the last decade, he said in a statement, adding there is a “moral obligation” for the country “to help those who have helped us.”
The surging violence in Afghanistan has created serious problems for many SIV applicants whose paperwork is in the pipeline amid reports – denied by the Taliban – that some have been killed by vengeful insurgents.
Some applicants are unable to get to the capital Kabul to complete the required steps at the U.S. embassy or reach their flights.
The SIV program has also been plagued by long processing times and bureaucratic knots that led to a backlog of some 20,000 applications. The State Department has added staff to handle them.
The majority of those would likely miss out on the airlift operation, including the roughly 50% who were in the early stages of the process as the clock counts down towards the U.S. withdrawal by September.
Applicants in that group have held multiple protests in Kabul in recent months and they and advocates say they face the risk of violence while they wait that will be heightened once troops withdraw.
Ross Wilson, Charge D’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, told reporters that after the initial round of flights taking out those who received security clearances, around 4,000 applicants and their families who were in the later stages but still needed interviews would be taken somewhere outside the United States for processing.
That left roughly 15,000 applicants in earlier stages waiting in Afghanistan.
“We’ve felt it appropriate that we focus our energies on those parts of the SIV applicant pool who have demonstrated that they meet the criteria under the law and then work to relocate them,” he said, adding efforts were taking place in Washington to help early-stage applicants access documents.
Adam Bates, policy counsel for the International Refugee Assistance Project, which provides legal aid for refugees, said the United States had had 20 years to anticipate what the withdrawal would look like.
“It’s unconscionable that we are so late,” he said.
Kim Staffieri, co-founder of the Association of Wartime Allies, which helps SIV applicants, said surveys conducted over Facebook show that about half of the applicants cannot reach Kabul, including many approved for evacuation.
Wilson said that they believed the “overwhelming majority” of people the airlift was offered to were able to get to Kabul.
“We’re focusing our efforts on those that we can get out,” he said. “We cannot through this program solve every problem in this country.”
Congress created SIV programs in 2006 for Iraqi and Afghan interpreters who risked retaliation for working for the U.S. government.
UNAMA raises concerns over escalating violence in Kandahar
United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has voiced its concerns about the escalating violence and civilians casualties in southern Kandahar province.
The organization said in a tweet on Friday that more than 230 civilians have been wounded since 16 July in the province, noting that the numbers could be much higher.
“Deeply concerned by escalating violence in and around Kandahar amidst ongoing Taliban attacks on city…Credible reports of scores of civilians killed. Working to establish facts on civilian harm,” UNAMA tweeted.
UNAMA has also warned of the grave consequences to civilians in Kandahar “if the fighting continues and intensifies in urban areas of the city.”
Meanwhile, UNAMA has also called on the warring parties “to exercise maximum restraint and take all possible measures to protect civilians from further harm.”
This comes days after the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) in Afghanistan reported that the ongoing armed clashes, airstrikes, improvised explosive device (IED) detonations, and shelling have inflicted a high number of casualties on civilians, including women and children.
More than 700 civilians were killed and wounded over the last couple of weeks, the UNOCHA reported citing provincial health officials.
Blinken says relocation of Afghan interpreters discussed in Kuwait
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday (July 29) the subject of relocating Afghan interpreters came up during his meetings in Kuwait.
Many Afghans who worked with NATO forces fear reprisals from the Taliban as U.S. troops depart. Blinken spoke at a joint news conference with his Kuwaiti counterpart.
Blinken said the programme activated earlier this month by President Joe Biden was reviewing the eligibility of several beneficiaries and they expect many to begin arriving to the U.S. “very, very soon.”
He added that the United States was in talks with other allies on the possibility of relocating these applicants temporarily.
Blinken also added that the U.S. had demonstrated good faith and the desire to return to compliance with the Iran nuclear deal, adding that “the ball remains in Iran’s court,”, but that the negotiating process could not go on indefinitely.”
Indirect talks between Tehran and Washington to revive the nuclear pact, from which then-president Donald Trump withdrew the United States, adjourned on June 20, two days after hardline cleric Ebrahim Raisi was elected president of the Islamic Republic. Raisi takes office on Aug. 5.
Parties involved in the negotiations have yet to say when they might resume.
Gulf Arab states have asked to be included in the negotiations, and for any deal to address what they call Iran’s destabilizing behaviour in the region.
China supports peace, reconciliation process of Afghanistan: spokesman
China supports the peace, reconciliation and reconstruction process of Afghanistan, said a spokesman of the Chinese Ministry of Defense at a regular press briefing on Thursday, accusing the United States of having an “unshirkable” responsibility for the deteriorating situation in the war-torn country.
Since the United States announced to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan, the security situation has increasingly worsened there.
Some foreign media outlets commented that the U.S. retreat of its troops may make China the next major country to try to write a new chapter in the history of Afghanistan.
In response to the remarks, spokesman Wu Qian said that China will continue to uphold the ‘Afghan-led and Afghan-owned’ principle in promoting peace and reconciliation process and peaceful reconstruction of Afghanistan.
“China and Afghanistan are traditional friendly neighbors. China will continue to support the ‘Afghan-led and Afghan-owned’ principle, the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan and the early peaceful reconstruction of Afghanistan,” said Wu.
He also urged the Untied States not to shift its blame on the Afghan issue.
“Since the U.S. announced its withdrawal from Afghanistan, the security situation in Afghanistan has continuously deteriorated. Facts have repeatedly proven that the U.S. is the world’s top mess maker and a world-renowned shirker,” he said.
“As the culprit of the Afghan issue, the United States bears an inescapable responsibility for the current situation in Afghanistan. It cannot just leave the burden on countries in the region. The U.S. should earnestly shoulder its due responsibilities to ensure a smooth transition of the situation in Afghanistan and avoid unrest and wars caused by its retreat,” said Wu.
