Air Strike Targets Taliban-Controlled Area, Scores Killed, Injured

Afghan forces’ airstrike in Dasht-e-Archi district of northern Kunduz province on Monday killed and injured people in large numbers, local residents claimed.

Confirming the incident, a spokesman for the 20th Pamir Division Ghulam Hazrat Karimi said that the airstrike targeted Taliban headquarters in Bajaur village of the district at around 12:00 pm on Monday.

According to the 20th Pamir Division, at least 15 Taliban members including Mula Baryal, a member of Quatta Shura of the Taliban have been killed in the airstrike.

However, local residents said, as many as 200 people were gathered in the area at the time of the airstrike.

The airstrike comes after a top delegation of the Taliban’s Quetta Shura were gathered in large numbers in Dasht-e-Archi district in Kunduz to plan future attacks in the province.