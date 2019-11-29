Air Strike Kills Key Taliban Commander in Kapisa Province

(Last Updated On: November 29, 2019)

Qari Nazar Gul, head of Taliban military commission for Kapisa province, was killed in an airstrike in Ala Sai district of the province, local police officials told Ariana News.

According to provincial police spokesman Shayeq Shorish, the air raid was carried out by Afghan forces at around 7 pm on Thursday night.

Shorish further added that Nazar Gul was a key Taliban commander who played a key in most of anti-governmental operations in the province.

The Taliban militant group has not commented in this regard yet.

Ala Sai is Kapisa’s most insecure district where Taliban insurgent have control over major parts it.