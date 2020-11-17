AIHRC urges UN Security Council to intervene in Afghan peace process

(Last Updated On: November 17, 2020)

Afghanistan Independent Human Right Commission (AIHRC) on Monday urged the United Nations Security Council to intervene in the Afghan peace process and press both warning sides to agree on a reduction in violence.

This comes amid ongoing high levels of violence across the country and the Taliban’s latest siege against Dasht-e-Archi district in Kunduz province.

“A guarantee should exist from a credible institution of the UN regarding reduction in violence and continuation of peace talks,” said Naeem Nazari, deputy head of the AIHRC.

Meanwhile, Abdullah Abdullah, head of the High Council for National Reconciliation, said there is a serious need for a mediator to work with the negotiating teams.

According to Abdullah, members of the Afghanistan Republic’s negotiating team suggested new options to the Taliban in order to break the deadlock.

“It is clear that there is a need for a facilitator to take note of what is going on,” said Abdullah.

On the other hand, security officials also blamed the Taliban for the increase in violence.

“Taliban seeks peace by continuing the war,” said Massoud Andarabi, acting interior minister.

The AIHRC also pointed out that 7,600 civilians have been killed or wounded in Afghanistan since the start of 2020.