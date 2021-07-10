Latest News
AIHRC says conflict hampering roll out of aid to those in need
Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) on Friday said that the work of humanitarian organizations is being limited due to the ongoing war across Afghanistan.
An AIHRC commissioner Razaya Sayyed said clashes across Afghanistan, especially in the north of the country, have substantially increased the need for humanitarian aid.
“Because of the war many institutions can’t provide humanitarian assistance to the needy people,” added Sayyad.
Some civil and human rights activists in northern Afghanistan said that civilians are paying the price of the war.
“The situation is very critical. National and international organizations can’t provide assistance when necessary,” said Mohammad Nasir Hairan, a civil society activist in Baghlan.
The AIHRC said that displacements and civilian causalities are their main concerns at the moment and need to be addressed.
“We want the government to help us and pave the way for us to return home,” said Mohammad Ali, a displaced person.
This comes as clashes between Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) intensified across the country this past week as Taliban captured dozens of districts in various parts of the country.
Latest News
Ghani inaugurates new Khost international airport
President Ashraf Ghani on Saturday morning travelled to Khost province to inaugurate Khost International Airport, the Presidential Palace (ARG) said.
According to ARG, after the inauguration, Ghani welcomed passengers who arrived from the UAE after landing at the airport.
ARG said that Ghani will also assess the security situation of the province and will meet local elders during his trip.
Latest News
Ismail Khan vows to fight against Taliban
Jihadi Leader Mohammad Ismail Khan has created a “public resistance movement” after the Taliban militants captured several districts including two key border towns in western Herat province.
Dozens of civilians and fighters aligned with the prominent anti-Taliban commander gathered at a ceremony in Herat and picked up arms with plans to fight.
Mohammad Ismail Khan said he would support efforts by Afghan forces to claw back control of parts of western Afghanistan, including a border crossing with Iran. Khan, a former minister and a survivor of a Taliban attack in 2009, was a leading member of the Northern Alliance whose militia helped U.S. forces topple the Taliban in 2001.
This comes after the Taliban captured six districts including the Islam Qala border and the Torghundi border towns, two trade gateways to Iran and Turkmenistan, of the province in the last 24 hours.
“We will soon go [for the Taliban to the frontlines] in the city and all western zone with the help of God change the situation,” Ismail Khan told his supporters.
Afghan security personnel increased checkpoints in and around the provincial capital of Herat on Friday. Ismail Khan has also stated that public uprising forces have been deployed at 15 positions to fight against the Taliban alongside the Afghan security and defense forces (ANSDF).
Meanwhile, the Taliban militants have also captured the key Abu Nasr Farahi port, bordering with Iran, in Farah province, Provincial Governor Masoud Bakhtawar confirmed Friday.
The Herat Chamber of Commerce and Investment (HCCI) stated that transportations via the ports have been stopped.
“Both the Torghundi and the Islam Qala have been captured by the Taliban and all imports and exports that we had yesterday are now have been stopped,” said Hamidullah Khadim, Chairman of Herat Chamber of Industries and Mines.
Herat officials, however, stated that they were mobilizing forces and will launch a clearance operation as soon as possible.
“Reinforcement, mobilizing people [public uprising forces], and launch of military operations to the clear area from the Taliban have been started,” said Jilani Farhad, a spokesman for the provincial governor.
According to the reports, so far, at least 15 districts of western Herat province were fallen to the Taliban.
In the last week, the Taliban have overrun areas bordering five countries – Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, China, and Pakistan – as foreign forces end their two-decade intervention and the domestic security situation deteriorates.
The insurgents have been gaining territory for weeks but accelerated their thrust as the United States vacated its main Afghan base, effectively ending an intervention that began with the ousting of the Islamist Taliban government in 2001.
Latest News
Fire at Bangladesh juice factory kills 52
Ghani inaugurates new Khost international airport
AIHRC says conflict hampering roll out of aid to those in need
Ismail Khan vows to fight against Taliban
Fire at Bangladesh juice factory kills 52
First consignment of COVID-19 vaccine donated by US arrives in Kabul
Taliban seize 17 more districts as fighting intensifies in Afghanistan
Israel’s new government begins, Netanyahu era ends
Hardline judge wins landslide in Iran presidential vote amid low turnout
Tiny creature comes back to life after 24,000 years in Siberian deep freeze
Turkey should pull troops from Afghanistan under 2020 accord: Taliban spokesman
Morning News Show: Efforts to resume peace talks between Taliban and Govt discussed
Tahawol: Regional counties concern over security situation in Afghanistan
Pas Az Khabar: Fall of Afghan currency against US dollars discussed
Sola: Efforts for reviving stalled peace talks discussed
Zerbena: Impact of drought on Afghanistan agriculture discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghan forces plan counteroffensive in northern provinces: Mohib
-
Latest News4 days ago
US slips out of Bagram silently without notifying new commander
-
Latest News5 days ago
Taliban warn all foreign troops must leave by September deadline
-
Latest News5 days ago
China’s FM urges Washington to work toward solutions
-
Latest News5 days ago
Karzai ‘hopeful’ of better future but calls on China to assist
-
Latest News3 days ago
US military withdrawal from Afghanistan more than 90% complete
-
Latest News3 days ago
Badghis governor reports all districts in province have fallen to Taliban
-
Latest News21 hours ago
Taliban says it controls 85% territory of Afghanistan