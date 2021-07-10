Connect with us

AIHRC says conflict hampering roll out of aid to those in need

Ariana News

Published

1 hour ago

 on
(Last Updated On: July 10, 2021)

Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) on Friday said that the work of humanitarian organizations is being limited due to the ongoing war across Afghanistan.

An AIHRC commissioner Razaya Sayyed said clashes across Afghanistan, especially in the north of the country, have substantially increased the need for humanitarian aid.

“Because of the war many institutions can’t provide humanitarian assistance to the needy people,” added Sayyad.

Some civil and human rights activists in northern Afghanistan said that civilians are paying the price of the war.

“The situation is very critical. National and international organizations can’t provide assistance when necessary,” said Mohammad Nasir Hairan, a civil society activist in Baghlan.

The AIHRC said that displacements and civilian causalities are their main concerns at the moment and need to be addressed.

“We want the government to help us and pave the way for us to return home,” said Mohammad Ali, a displaced person.

This comes as clashes between Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) intensified across the country this past week as Taliban captured dozens of districts in various parts of the country.

Ghani inaugurates new Khost international airport

Ariana News

Published

16 seconds ago

on

July 10, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: July 10, 2021)

President Ashraf Ghani on Saturday morning travelled to Khost province to inaugurate Khost International Airport, the Presidential Palace (ARG) said.

According to ARG, after the inauguration, Ghani welcomed passengers who arrived from the UAE after landing at the airport.

ARG said that Ghani will also assess the security situation of the province and will meet local elders during his trip.

Ismail Khan vows to fight against Taliban

Ariana News

Published

14 hours ago

on

July 9, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: July 9, 2021)

Jihadi Leader Mohammad Ismail Khan has created a “public resistance movement” after the Taliban militants captured several districts including two key border towns in western Herat province.

Dozens of civilians and fighters aligned with the prominent anti-Taliban commander gathered at a ceremony in Herat and picked up arms with plans to fight.

Mohammad Ismail Khan said he would support efforts by Afghan forces to claw back control of parts of western Afghanistan, including a border crossing with Iran. Khan, a former minister and a survivor of a Taliban attack in 2009, was a leading member of the Northern Alliance whose militia helped U.S. forces topple the Taliban in 2001.

This comes after the Taliban captured six districts including the Islam Qala border and the Torghundi border towns, two trade gateways to Iran and Turkmenistan, of the province in the last 24 hours.

“We will soon go [for the Taliban to the frontlines] in the city and all western zone with the help of God change the situation,” Ismail Khan told his supporters.

Afghan security personnel increased checkpoints in and around the provincial capital of Herat on Friday. Ismail Khan has also stated that public uprising forces have been deployed at 15 positions to fight against the Taliban alongside the Afghan security and defense forces (ANSDF).

Meanwhile, the Taliban militants have also captured the key Abu Nasr Farahi port, bordering with Iran, in Farah province, Provincial Governor Masoud Bakhtawar confirmed Friday.

The Herat Chamber of Commerce and Investment (HCCI) stated that transportations via the ports have been stopped.

“Both the Torghundi and the Islam Qala have been captured by the Taliban and all imports and exports that we had yesterday are now have been stopped,” said Hamidullah Khadim, Chairman of Herat Chamber of Industries and Mines.

Herat officials, however, stated that they were mobilizing forces and will launch a clearance operation as soon as possible.

“Reinforcement, mobilizing people [public uprising forces], and launch of military operations to the clear area from the Taliban have been started,” said Jilani Farhad, a spokesman for the provincial governor. 

According to the reports, so far, at least 15 districts of western Herat province were fallen to the Taliban.

In the last week, the Taliban have overrun areas bordering five countries – Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, China, and Pakistan – as foreign forces end their two-decade intervention and the domestic security situation deteriorates.

The insurgents have been gaining territory for weeks but accelerated their thrust as the United States vacated its main Afghan base, effectively ending an intervention that began with the ousting of the Islamist Taliban government in 2001.

Fire at Bangladesh juice factory kills 52

Ariana News

Published

16 hours ago

on

July 9, 2021

By

Photo credit Reuters
(Last Updated On: July 9, 2021)

At least 52 people were killed, 20 injured and many more feared trapped after a massive fire raged through a juice-making factory in Bangladesh, officials said on Friday, the latest industrial fire accident in the country.

The fire started on Thursday evening at the ground floor of a six-storey factory building in the Narayanganj district, 20 km (12 miles) southeast of the capital Dhaka, run by the private firm Hashem Food and Beverage, which is a unit of Bangladesh‘s multinational Sajeeb Group. The factory makes mango fruit drinks under the Shezan brand.

“Three people died from jumping off the building to escape the fire and 49 charred bodies have been recovered so far,” Mustain Billah, the administrator for the Narayanganj district, told Reuters by phone from the scene.

“It is still burning on the top floor. Firefighters are struggling to control it, as chemicals and flammable materials were stored inside the building.”

He said that the cause of the fire is not yet known.

“Plastics and flammable substances and chemicals all made it hard to douse the fire,” said Abdullah Al Arefin, a district fire service official, adding the severe heat from the fire caused cracks in the building.

Al Arefin said each floor in the building is about 35,000 square feet (3,250 square meters) but they were only accessible by two stairways and that many workers could not get out as the fire spread to the stairs.

One of the doors leading from the stairs to the roof was locked, he said.

“We rescued 25 people after setting a ladder to the rooftop. We could have saved more if others could reach the rooftop,” said Debashish Bardhan, deputy director of the national fire service.

Many workers were injured in trying to jump off the building’s second and third floors to escape, said Shah Alam, another district fire service official.

Officials at Hashem Foods and Sajeeb Group did not immediately respond to calls seeking comment.

As relatives of the missing staged protests around the factory site, a mother searching for her son, Nazma Begum, cried out, “There is no justice! Where is my son?”

Narayanganj in central Bangladesh is packed with factories making everything from jute to textiles.

Disasters because of poor fire and building safety standards are common in Bangladesh, largely in the textiles sector that employs millions and contributes the most to its economy.

Industry officials promised better safety standards after the collapse of the Rana Plaza garment factory building in 2012 in Dhaka that killed more than 1,000 workers and injured hundreds. But many factories inside and outside the textiles sector still fall short, leading to accidents each year.

The Narayanganj district administration has formed a five-member probe committee to examine the incident, Al Arefin said.

