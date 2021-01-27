Latest News
AIHRC reports sharp increase in assassinations last year
Over 2,000 civilians were killed or wounded in targeted assassinations and attempted assassinations last year, the Afghan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) said.
According to a report released on Wednesday, this attack method mainly targets civilian government employees, journalists, members of civil society, religious scholars, influential and prominent figures, members of the National Assembly and human rights defenders.
The AIHRC said in the report that a total of 2,250 people were killed or injured in targeted assassination attacks and attempts – including 1,078 killed and 1,172 injured – last year.
“Unfortunately, civilian casualties from assassinations and targeted killings in 2020 have almost tripled to 169 percent compared to 2019,” the report stated.
In 2019, a total of 834 civilians were killed and injured as a result of the use of assassination methods and targeted attacks.
AIHRC stated that 65 women and 74 children were among the victims of this tactic who were killed, and 95 women and 290 children were among the wounded.
The watchdog noted in its report that suicide attacks had decreased by 23 percent in 2020 compared to the previous year. Despite this, the number of civilian casualties from suicide attacks remained very high, AIHRC said.
In 2020, civilian casualties from Taliban suicide attacks decreased by 44 percent compared to 2019.
In 2019, 1,195 civilians were killed in Taliban suicide attacks, killing 301 and wounding 894 while in 2020, that number dropped to 528 victims, including 65 killed and 463 injured.
In the civilian casualties caused by ISIS (Daesh Afghanistan) suicide attacks, in 2020, compared to 2019, there was a 33 percent increase.
In 2019, the total number of civilian casualties resulting from ISIL (Daesh Afghanistan) suicide attacks was 194 killed and wounded. In 2020, that number rose to 258 killed and injured.
MPs call for ‘national treasure’ to be sent abroad for safekeeping
The Presidential Palace (ARG) on Wednesday called for calm and for MPs in the Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of Parliament) to act and speak responsibly about national issues after they called for the country’s treasure, the Bactrian Hoard, to be sent abroad for safekeeping.
ARG tweeted that the “Wolesi Jirga Speaker’s remarks about the safety of the Bactrian Treasure and its transfer abroad were unfortunate.”
The collection of pieces, including gold items, numbers about 20,000 in total, and date back to the period covering the third century BC to the first century AD.
Unearthed in northern Afghanistan in 1978 from four archaeological sites, the treasure has been preserved for hundreds of years and hidden during times of war.
In line with this, ARG tweeted the Bactrian Hoard “is one of the greatests assets of the Afghan people, which has been preserved in the maze of history in which the country’s assets were looted.”
ARG also stated that government has protected this historical treasure in a responsible manner and has allowed it to be exhibited several times in countries around the world.
The exhibitions have been done in a way for the treasure to represent “the history and identity of Afghanistan, and significant revenues to the state treasury have been obtained through this,” said ARG.
The Presidential Palace’s reaction came on the heels of comments made by Rahman Rahmani, the Speaker of the Wolesi Jirga, who called for the treasure to be sent out of the country and stored abroad for safekeeping.
Rahmani said the Central Bank, where the gold is currently housed, was unreliable, and he insisted on transferring the “hoard” to a more trustworthy country on loan.
In addition to this, some lawyers also called on government to examine the state of the country’s foreign exchange reserves.
The issue was raised after SIGAR released a report recently stating that vast amounts of money is still being smuggled out of the country, especially out of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul – and specifically through the VIP area.
“If money is smuggled, the Bactrian treasure will not be safe, and this treasure is to support Afghanistan’s money and must be transferred to another country because the Central Bank lacks credit, and this is a very serious matter,” Rahmani said.
Another MP, Nilofar Ibrahimi said: “Action must be taken to prevent the transfer of Bakhtar treasures, because the Central Bank’s cameras have been turned off for two months and we are concerned about the distrust of the current government and this treasure is in danger of being smuggled and should be transferred to a trustworthy country.”
The total collection is estimated to be worth around $13 billion. Over the past 13 years, the treasure has been exhibited in foreign countries, earning Afghanistan about 314 million Afghanis.
Commitment to peace is all that’s keeping Republic’s team in Doha
Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, said Wednesday the level of violence meted out by the Taliban is so intense that government should have walked away from negotiations but instead a steadfast belief in peace on Afghanistan’s part has kept the negotiations on track in Doha, Qatar.
Speaking at an Afghan Women’s Network meeting, Abdullah said government’s determination at securing peace is the only reason the talks are still underway.
He also said the Taliban must stop calling for the release of more prisoners until they have changed their ways.
“As long as the violence continues at the same level, the negotiations should have been stopped, because the violence escalated and it escalated from the other side, unfortunately. Our commitment to peace is decisive and we will continue the process,” Abdullah said.
“There is hope for the people of Afghanistan; when we are close to peace, then the issue of prisoners won’t be a problem; it is certainly part of the agreements that are being reached,” Abdullah added.
Members of the peace negotiating team meanwhile said the Taliban is not ready for a ceasefire and everytime the topic turns to their request for an Islamic Emirate, the group’s members walk away from the negotiating table.
The Republic’s talks team members also said the Taliban team has not been interested in discussing the agenda for the last ten days.
“Whenever there is a discussion about the issues they raise, they shrug their shoulders and they have repeatedly run away from the negotiating table,” said Farooq Majrooh, a member of the Afghan Republic’s team.
“They want to be superior, to use war and terror as a means, and to have the upper hand in this matter,” said Habiba Surabi, another member of the negotiating team.
However, Afghan women have called for an immediate ceasefire and said that peace talks and violence cannot go hand-in-hand.
“Violence parallel with peace talks is illogical and we want a ceasefire,” said Roshan Sirran, head of Afghan Women’s Network (AWN).
“The more bloodshed there is, the greater the distance, the greater the animosity, and the greater the distance between the parties,” said Sima Samar, former Minister of Government for Human Rights.
The Taliban have in the past stated they will only discuss a ceasefire once a ruling system for Afghanistan has been determined.
Govt, UK and Canada stand firm on preserving media freedom
Deputy Minister of Interior Affairs for Strategy and Policies Sediq Sediqqi said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon that the Afghan government will deter any attempt by the enemy to silence Afghanistan’s media.
He said: “The Afghan government will deter enemies’ any attempt to falter or silence our media.
“We will stand firm to uphold one of our best gains of the past twenty years with our international allies who helped us to achieve it. No to dark ages [of the Taliban regime],” he said.
This comes after a joint press release was issued by embassies of the UK and Canada in Afghanistan on Wednesday marking the first anniversary of Afghanistan signing the Global Pledge on Media Freedom and joining the Media Freedom Coalition.
The Coalition is a partnership of 37 countries working to defend media freedom wherever it is threatened.
As co-chairs of the Global Campaign for Media Freedom, the UK and Canada stated it was reflecting Wednesday on the progress made to defend media freedom in Afghanistan.
“In July 2020, the Afghan Lower House of Parliament rejected amendments to the Mass Media Law, which would have had concerning implications for Afghan press freedom.
“Members of Afghanistan’s media community came together in solidarity, and we welcome the government’s decision to consult with them on any future changes,” the statement read.
However, the embassies stated that the threats to the safety of journalists and media professionals in the country remains one of the obstacles to the full implementation of the right to freedom of expression in Afghanistan.
“Unfortunately, Afghan journalists have faced growing levels of violence and insecurity over the past year. Members of the media, human rights activists, and other prominent members of civil society have been threatened, injured, or killed in targeted attacks – many of which are attributable to the Taliban and their proxies.
“We condemn all acts of violence, threats, censorship and intimidation towards those who are fighting to create a safer, fairer Afghanistan.” the statement from the embassies read.
It also noted that media outlets work tirelessly to uncover the truth and bravely report on it.
As such, “there must be full and transparent investigations into these heinous targeted attacks.
“All parties to the conflict in Afghanistan have a moral responsibility to end violence as a demonstration of their commitment to peace. We expect parties to the Afghan peace negotiations, including the Taliban, to publicly condemn the targeted attacks on members of the media, civil society organizations and the government.
“We also call for greater support from each side for the protection of journalists and the freedom of expression.
“Freedom of media and expression is a cornerstone of a democratic society and is essential for the protection of fundamental human rights and freedoms. Attacks on media freedom are attacks on human rights,” the statement read.
The embassies stated that the vibrant Afghan media scene has been one of the biggest successes of the last two decades, and, according to the British and Candadian embassies it cannot be allowed to falter in the face of growing insecurity.
The UK and Canada stated their reiterate their commitment to working collaboratively with Afghanistan to defend its wide-ranging media landscape and protect its courageous journalists.
“Where media representatives are free to do their work safely, societies are more prosperous and resilient,” the statement read.
