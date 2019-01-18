AIHRC Lodges Received Complaints on Kabul Votes to IECC

(Last Updated On: January 18, 2019)

Sima Samar, the chairperson of Afghanistan’s Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) says they have lodged the complaints received regarding the parliamentary election for Kabul to IECC which might affect the results of the poll.

Speaking in an interview with Ariana News on Friday, Sima Samar said that a large number of complaints have been registered by the AIHRC regarding the parliamentary election and that it submitted the Independent Electoral Complaints Commission (IECC).

Samar stressed some of the complaints have been addressed by the IECC and that some still need to be addressed.

“We have lodged a lot of the [received] complaints to the electoral complaints commission, most of them were important ones,” she said.

The chairman of AIHRC, meanwhile, noted that they might also receive complaints against the presidential tickets which will be referred alike parliamentary elections by the commission to the relevant election bodies.

It comes as the election commission on Monday announced the initial results of the parliamentary elections for Kabul, declaring 33 candidates as winners of the poll including 24 men and nine women.

The IECC said it has received more than 1,000 complaints within the 48 hours after the announcement of the results.

“These complaints would be addressed and we will see whether it could affect the results of the poll or not,” said Ali Reza Rohani, spokesman of the IECC.