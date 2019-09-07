AIHRC Calls on Govt to Identify Killers of Afghan Human Rights Defender

(Last Updated On: September 7, 2019)

Afghanistan’s Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) calls on Afghan government to identify those who killed an Afghan human rights defender and bring them to justice.

On September 3, Taliban militants abducted Abdul Samad Amiri, the Acting Director of AIHRC for Ghor Provincial Office, in Jalriz district of Maidan Wardak province, while he was traveling to the province to attend a family matter. Two days later, Mr. Amiri was assassinated by gunfire.

The Amnesty International called Amiri’s killing a “war crime.”

In a statement released on Saturday, AIHRC also calls on the defense and security agencies to urgently ensure the safety of the highways, especially the Wardak-Bamiyan path that has seen repeated abductions and killings of civilians.

In addition, the commission calls on anti-government groups, including the Taliban, to commit themselves to protecting human rights defenders.

“AIHRC condemns this killing in the strongest possible terms. Mr. Amiri’s killing goes against the teachings of Islam, the Constitution, and International Humanitarian Law,” the AIHRC statement reads.

Afghanistan human rights commission says when it was informed of Mr. Amiri’s abduction, in coordination with Mr. Amiri’s family, negotiated for his release through local influential leaders and elders and all available channels but “the Taliban chose to kill” Amiri.